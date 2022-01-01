Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve quiche

Haberdish image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Haberdish

3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1642 reviews)
Takeout
Quiche du Jour$14.00
Chef's selection, served with kale salad; please call the restaurant for today's selection
More about Haberdish
Cafe Monte image

 

Cafe Monte

6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lorraine Quiche$13.00
Florentine Quiche$12.00
More about Cafe Monte
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Amelie's French Bakery

136 East 36th Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (3925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quiche$5.10
A slice of a savory French tart consisting of pastry crust filled with egg custard. Also available in crustless version.
**If you are placing an order for the future, please call the bakery to ensure the flavor you see today will be available on the date of your future order.**
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Item pic

 

Item pic

 

