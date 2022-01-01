Quiche in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve quiche
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Haberdish
3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte
|Quiche du Jour
|$14.00
Chef's selection, served with kale salad; please call the restaurant for today's selection
Cafe Monte
6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte
|Lorraine Quiche
|$13.00
|Florentine Quiche
|$12.00
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Amelie's French Bakery
136 East 36th Street, Charlotte
|Quiche
|$5.10
A slice of a savory French tart consisting of pastry crust filled with egg custard. Also available in crustless version.
**If you are placing an order for the future, please call the bakery to ensure the flavor you see today will be available on the date of your future order.**
Amelie's French Bakery
4321 Park Road, Charlotte
|Quiche
|$5.10
Amelie's French Bakery
7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte
|Quiche
|$5.10
