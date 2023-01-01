Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rasmalai in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve rasmalai

Exotica Indian Kitchen & Bar

500 South College Street Suite # 150, Charlotte

Kesar Rasmalai$8.00
More about Exotica Indian Kitchen & Bar
Egg N' Curry

7128 Unit A Albemarle Road, Charlotte

Rasmalai$5.00
Rich cottage cheese balls soaked in sweetened milk. (2 pieces)
More about Egg N' Curry

