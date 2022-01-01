Ravioli in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve ravioli
Killingtons - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|Toasted Ravioli
|$11.00
stuffed with mozzarella cheese and served with marinara sauce
Osteria LuCa
4127 Park Road, Charlotte
|Pesto Ravioli
|$21.00
Fennel Ricotta Filled Ravioli with Pistachio Pea Pesto, Spring Onions & Radish
PIZZA • SALADS
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte
|Kids Ravioli
|$5.25
|Cheese Ravioli
|$8.95
Nothing But Noodles
12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Lobster Ravioli
|$12.75
Ravioli stuffed with lobster meat, sweet Ricotta cheese and shallots. Baked under a slightly sweet and spicy chipotle cream sauce topped with Mozzarella and garnished with scallions. (Spicy)
Nothing but Noodles
7930 Rea Road, Charlotte
|Lobster Ravioli
|$12.75
Ravioli stuffed with lobster meat, sweet Ricotta cheese and shallots. Baked under a slightly sweet and spicy chipotle cream sauce topped with Mozzarella and garnished with scallions. (Spicy)
PIZZA • PASTA
The Bella Ciao
201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Ravioli Ricotta Spinaci
|$14.50
Ravioli with spinach ricotta filling, marinara sauce, cherry tomatoes, spring onions
|Ravioli Con Carne
|$14.50
Ravioli with bolognese filling, white onions, spring onions, carrots, cherry tomatoes, creamy tomato sauce
PIZZA • PASTA
Portofino's Italian Restaurant
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|LOSTER RAVIOLI L
|$19.95
Shrimp ,mushrooms, onions crab meat in pink creamy sauce
|PORTOBELLO RAVIOLI L
|$10.95
Mushrooms ,spinach ,sun dried tomato in a creamy sauce
|LOSTER RAVIOLI D
|$28.95
Shrimp ,mushrooms, onions crab meat in pink creamy sauce
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte
|Amma's Cheese Ravioli
|$10.50
Our family recipe for cheese ravioli stuffed with creamy ricotta, fresh mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano and Pecorino Romano. Served with your choice of sauce.
|Amma's Cheese Ravioli
|$17.00
Our family recipe for cheese ravioli stuffed with creamy ricotta, fresh mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano and Pecorino Romano. Served with your choice of sauce.
|Amma's Cheese Ravioli - Family
|$28.00
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Lorenzo's Pizzeria
16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte
|Cheese Ravioli
|$11.99
|Beef Ravioli
|$11.99
PIZZA • PASTA
Zio Casual Italian- New
116 Middleton dr, CHARLOTTE
|Toasted Ravioli
|$7.00
Flash-fried four cheese ravioli served with a side of marinara
|Kids Toasted Ravioli
|$6.00
Fried four cheese ravioli, side of marinara