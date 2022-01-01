Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve ravioli

Killingtons - Huntersville image

 

Killingtons - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Toasted Ravioli$11.00
stuffed with mozzarella cheese and served with marinara sauce
More about Killingtons - Huntersville
Osteria LuCa image

 

Osteria LuCa

4127 Park Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pesto Ravioli$21.00
Fennel Ricotta Filled Ravioli with Pistachio Pea Pesto, Spring Onions & Radish
More about Osteria LuCa
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor image

PIZZA • SALADS

Brooklyn Pizza Parlor

7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Ravioli$5.25
Cheese Ravioli$8.95
More about Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
Nothing But Noodles image

 

Nothing But Noodles

12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Ravioli$12.75
Ravioli stuffed with lobster meat, sweet Ricotta cheese and shallots. Baked under a slightly sweet and spicy chipotle cream sauce topped with Mozzarella and garnished with scallions. (Spicy)
More about Nothing But Noodles
Nothing but Noodles image

 

Nothing but Noodles

7930 Rea Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Ravioli$12.75
Ravioli stuffed with lobster meat, sweet Ricotta cheese and shallots. Baked under a slightly sweet and spicy chipotle cream sauce topped with Mozzarella and garnished with scallions. (Spicy)
More about Nothing but Noodles
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

The Bella Ciao

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ravioli Ricotta Spinaci$14.50
Ravioli with spinach ricotta filling, marinara sauce, cherry tomatoes, spring onions
Ravioli Con Carne$14.50
Ravioli with bolognese filling, white onions, spring onions, carrots, cherry tomatoes, creamy tomato sauce
More about The Bella Ciao
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Portofino's Italian Restaurant

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LOSTER RAVIOLI L$19.95
Shrimp ,mushrooms, onions crab meat in pink creamy sauce
PORTOBELLO RAVIOLI L$10.95
Mushrooms ,spinach ,sun dried tomato in a creamy sauce
LOSTER RAVIOLI D$28.95
Shrimp ,mushrooms, onions crab meat in pink creamy sauce
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant image

 

Mama Ricotta's Restaurant

601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Amma's Cheese Ravioli$10.50
Our family recipe for cheese ravioli stuffed with creamy ricotta, fresh mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano and Pecorino Romano. Served with your choice of sauce.
Amma's Cheese Ravioli$17.00
Our family recipe for cheese ravioli stuffed with creamy ricotta, fresh mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano and Pecorino Romano. Served with your choice of sauce.
Amma's Cheese Ravioli - Family$28.00
More about Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Lorenzo's Pizzeria

16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (640 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Ravioli$11.99
Beef Ravioli$11.99
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Toasted Ravioli image

PIZZA • PASTA

Zio Casual Italian- New

116 Middleton dr, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.3 (603 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Toasted Ravioli$7.00
Flash-fried four cheese ravioli served with a side of marinara
Kids Toasted Ravioli$6.00
Fried four cheese ravioli, side of marinara
More about Zio Casual Italian- New
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

The Fairwood 226

226 Fairwood Avenue, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Toasted Cheese Ravioli$10.00
Breaded Cheese Ravioli toasted and served with dipping sauce.
Toasted Cheese Ravioli (Copy)$10.00
Breaded Cheese Ravioli toasted and served with dipping sauce.
More about The Fairwood 226

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Curry

Lasagna

Burritos

Lassi

Tortellini

Meat Calzones

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Flank Steaks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston