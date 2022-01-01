Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Red velvet cake in
Charlotte
/
Charlotte
/
Red Velvet Cake
Charlotte restaurants that serve red velvet cake
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Bobbee O's BBQ
9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte
Avg 4.3
(1446 reviews)
Red Velvet Cake
$5.99
More about Bobbee O's BBQ
Ink N Ivy - 222 S Church St
222 S Church St, Charlotte
No reviews yet
Red Velvet Cake
$7.00
More about Ink N Ivy - 222 S Church St
Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte
Lobsters
Cheese Pizza
Egg Rolls
Cupcakes
Brulee
Mixed Green Salad
Rangoon
Lox
Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore
Uptown
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
NoDa
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Elizabeth
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
South End
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Ballantyne
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Dilworth
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
South Park
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Steele Creek
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Plaza Midwood
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
More near Charlotte to explore
Fort Mill
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Huntersville
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Cornelius
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Matthews
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Waxhaw
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Gastonia
Avg 4.8
(10 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 5
(8 restaurants)
Indian Trail
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(22 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(82 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(613 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(302 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(185 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(277 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(262 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(779 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston