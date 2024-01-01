Red velvet cheesecake in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve red velvet cheesecake
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
136 East 36th Street, Charlotte
|Red Velvet Cheesecake
|$4.75
Red velvet brownie base with vanilla cheesecake, white chocolate mousse and crushed brownie garnish
Amelie's French Bakery and Café
4321 Park Road, Charlotte
|Red Velvet Cheesecake
|$4.75
Red velvet brownie base with vanilla cheesecake, white chocolate mousse and crushed brownie garnish
Jazzy Cheesecakes
8425 Old Statesville Road, Charlotte
|White Chocolate Red Velvet Oreo Cheesecake Cake Slice
|$9.89
Two Layers of Red Velvet cake with a layer of white chocolate Oreo cheesecake covered in cream cheese and white chocolate cake crumbs, Oreos and white chocolate drizzle.
|Red Velvet Cheesecake 4inch
|$8.89
Our infamous red velvet cake infused with creamy vanilla cheesecake and topped with cream cheese icing and red velvet cake crumbs
|Radiant Red Velvet Ultimate Cheesecake Slice
|$12.99
2 layers of cake and 2 layers of Cheesecake. Radiant Red Velvet Ultimate Cheesecake combines 2 layers of red velvet cake and white chocolate and vanilla bean cheesecake. Covered in cream cheese icing and red velvet & white chocolate crumbs