Red velvet cheesecake in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve red velvet cheesecake

Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe

136 East 36th Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (3925 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Red Velvet Cheesecake$4.75
Red velvet brownie base with vanilla cheesecake, white chocolate mousse and crushed brownie garnish
More about Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
Item pic

 

Amelie's French Bakery and Café

4321 Park Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Red Velvet Cheesecake$4.75
Red velvet brownie base with vanilla cheesecake, white chocolate mousse and crushed brownie garnish
More about Amelie's French Bakery and Café
Item pic

 

Jazzy Cheesecakes

8425 Old Statesville Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
White Chocolate Red Velvet Oreo Cheesecake Cake Slice$9.89
Two Layers of Red Velvet cake with a layer of white chocolate Oreo cheesecake covered in cream cheese and white chocolate cake crumbs, Oreos and white chocolate drizzle.
Red Velvet Cheesecake 4inch$8.89
Our infamous red velvet cake infused with creamy vanilla cheesecake and topped with cream cheese icing and red velvet cake crumbs
Radiant Red Velvet Ultimate Cheesecake Slice$12.99
2 layers of cake and 2 layers of Cheesecake. Radiant Red Velvet Ultimate Cheesecake combines 2 layers of red velvet cake and white chocolate and vanilla bean cheesecake. Covered in cream cheese icing and red velvet &amp; white chocolate crumbs
More about Jazzy Cheesecakes

