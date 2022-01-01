Reuben in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve reuben
12th Man Sports Pub
12206 Copper way, Charlotte
|Reuben
|$11.00
corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss and 1,000 Island dressing on marble rye.
Ilios Cafe at CPI
4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte
|Turkey Reuben
|$6.00
Roasted turkey, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, rye bread.
Please choose choice of one side:
french fries, sweet potato fries, homemade chips, bag of chips, side salad, cup of soup, cup of fruit, apple or banana
Pinky's Westside Grill
1600 W Morehead St, Charlotte
|Reuben Dog
|$5.95
Spicy brown mustard, sauerkraut, 1000 island, and swiss cheese
mattiesdiner
3100 the Plaza, Charlotte
|Vegan Pastrami Reuben
|$13.00
Vegan Rye, Vegan Pastrami, Vegan Mozzarella, Spicy Mustard, Kraut
Killingtons - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|Reuben Roll
|$14.00
GRILL
Tyber Creek Pub
1933 SOUTH BLVD, CHARLOTTE
|Reuben
|$14.00
Braised Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing, Rye Bread, Fries
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Bagel Bin & Deli II
16709 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte
|Healthy Reuben
|$9.25
Turkey Reuben typically on rye toast with kraut, thousand island dressing, and swiss cheese heated.
|Reuben
|$9.25
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing, and Swiss Cheese heated typically served on Toasted Rye.
SEAFOOD
Sea Level NC
129 E. 5th St, Charlotte
|Catfish Reuben
|$15.50
blackened Carolina Classic catfish, Swiss, house slaw, toasted rye, remoulade
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bedder Bedder & Moore
3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte
|49 NY Reuben
|$11.99
Thinly Sliced Corned Beef Melted with Swiss, Sauerkraut & 1000 Island Grilled on Fresh Baked Marbled Rye
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Diamond Restaurant
1901 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte
|Turkey Reuben
|$8.95