Reuben in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve reuben

12th Man Sports Pub image

 

12th Man Sports Pub

12206 Copper way, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Reuben$11.00
corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss and 1,000 Island dressing on marble rye.
More about 12th Man Sports Pub
Ilios Cafe at CPI image

 

Ilios Cafe at CPI

4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Reuben$6.00
Roasted turkey, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, rye bread.
Please choose choice of one side:
french fries, sweet potato fries, homemade chips, bag of chips, side salad, cup of soup, cup of fruit, apple or banana
More about Ilios Cafe at CPI
Item pic

 

Pinky's Westside Grill

1600 W Morehead St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Reuben Dog$5.95
Spicy brown mustard, sauerkraut, 1000 island, and swiss cheese
More about Pinky's Westside Grill
Banner pic

 

mattiesdiner

3100 the Plaza, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Pastrami Reuben$13.00
Vegan Rye, Vegan Pastrami, Vegan Mozzarella, Spicy Mustard, Kraut
More about mattiesdiner
Killingtons - Huntersville image

 

Killingtons - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben Roll$14.00
More about Killingtons - Huntersville
Tyber Creek Pub image

GRILL

Tyber Creek Pub

1933 SOUTH BLVD, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.5 (865 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$14.00
Braised Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing, Rye Bread, Fries
More about Tyber Creek Pub
Bagel Bin & Deli II image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Bagel Bin & Deli II

16709 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (360 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Healthy Reuben$9.25
Turkey Reuben typically on rye toast with kraut, thousand island dressing, and swiss cheese heated.
Reuben$9.25
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing, and Swiss Cheese heated typically served on Toasted Rye.
More about Bagel Bin & Deli II
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Sea Level NC

129 E. 5th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (2129 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Catfish Reuben$15.50
blackened Carolina Classic catfish, Swiss, house slaw, toasted rye, remoulade
More about Sea Level NC
Bedder Bedder & Moore image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bedder Bedder & Moore

3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (683 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
49 NY Reuben$11.99
Thinly Sliced Corned Beef Melted with Swiss, Sauerkraut & 1000 Island Grilled on Fresh Baked Marbled Rye
More about Bedder Bedder & Moore
Diamond Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Diamond Restaurant

1901 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Reuben$8.95
More about Diamond Restaurant
The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery image

SANDWICHES

The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery

4150 Yancey Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.2 (956 reviews)
Digital Dine-In
Reuben$12.95
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Dusseldorf mustard, Swiss cheese & 1000 island dressing on rye bread
More about The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery

