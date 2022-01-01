Rice bowls in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve rice bowls
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Gastrolounge
1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte
|Rice Bowl
|$7.00
Ru Sans
2440 Park Rd., Charlotte
|Chirashi Sushi Rice Bowl
|$25.95
Assorted Sashimi over Sushi Rice (Chef's Choice)
|Tekka Don Rice Bowl
|$16.00
Tuna Sashimi Over Sushi Rice
|Salmon Don Rice Bowl
|$15.00
Salmon Sashimi Over Sushi Rice
Sun's Kitchen
2200 Thrift Rd. Suite 2, Charlotte
|Beef Stew Rice Bowl
|$13.50
Hearty and flavorsome, Sun's Kitchen's rice bowls also come from Dad's family homestyle recipes. The Beef Stew Rice Bowl is another childhood favorite of Brian's. This freshly made comfort food is packed with nutrition and goodness. Full of rich flavors, this dish is popular in northern China. It contains succulent braised beef, potatoes, carrots, and a variety of delicious spices.
CONTAINS: Soy
IndiGrille
1600 East Woodlawn Road, Unit 150, Charlotte
|Coconut Curry Rice Bowl
|$12.99
Coconut milk simmered with onions, garlic, ginger, and South Indian seasonings
|Butter Masala (Makhani) Rice Bowl
|$12.99
Creamy tomato sauce with mild seasonings
|Tikka Masala Rice Bowl
|$12.99
Tomato, onion, garlic and seasonings simmered into a rich sauce