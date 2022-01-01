Rice bowls in Charlotte

Hearty and flavorsome, Sun's Kitchen's rice bowls also come from Dad's family homestyle recipes. The Beef Stew Rice Bowl is another childhood favorite of Brian's. This freshly made comfort food is packed with nutrition and goodness. Full of rich flavors, this dish is popular in northern China. It contains succulent braised beef, potatoes, carrots, and a variety of delicious spices.

CONTAINS: Soy

