Rice bowls in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve rice bowls

Flip-A-Los image

 

Flip-A-Los

7629 Pineville-Matthews Rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strip Rice Bowl$6.00
More about Flip-A-Los
Soul Gastrolounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Gastrolounge

1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2256 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Bowl$7.00
More about Soul Gastrolounge
Item pic

 

Ru Sans

2440 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chirashi Sushi Rice Bowl$25.95
Assorted Sashimi over Sushi Rice (Chef's Choice)
Tekka Don Rice Bowl$16.00
Tuna Sashimi Over Sushi Rice
Salmon Don Rice Bowl$15.00
Salmon Sashimi Over Sushi Rice
More about Ru Sans
Item pic

 

Sun's Kitchen

2200 Thrift Rd. Suite 2, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Stew Rice Bowl$13.50
Hearty and flavorsome, Sun's Kitchen's rice bowls also come from Dad's family homestyle recipes. The Beef Stew Rice Bowl is another childhood favorite of Brian's. This freshly made comfort food is packed with nutrition and goodness. Full of rich flavors, this dish is popular in northern China. It contains succulent braised beef, potatoes, carrots, and a variety of delicious spices.
CONTAINS: Soy
More about Sun's Kitchen
Item pic

 

IndiGrille

1600 East Woodlawn Road, Unit 150, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coconut Curry Rice Bowl$12.99
Coconut milk simmered with onions, garlic, ginger, and South Indian seasonings
Butter Masala (Makhani) Rice Bowl$12.99
Creamy tomato sauce with mild seasonings
Tikka Masala Rice Bowl$12.99
Tomato, onion, garlic and seasonings simmered into a rich sauce
More about IndiGrille

