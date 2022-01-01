Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve rigatoni

Banner pic

 

mattiesdiner

3100 the Plaza, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid Rigatoni and Meatball$7.00
Rigatoni Pasta, Meatball, Marinara
Vegan Rigatoni and Meatlessball$14.00
Rigatoni, Vegan Meatball, Marinara, Vegan Ricotta
More about mattiesdiner
Osteria LuCa image

 

Osteria LuCa

4127 Park Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rigatoni Amatriciana$19.00
Tomatoes, Guanciale, Pecorino
More about Osteria LuCa
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant image

 

Mama Ricotta's Restaurant

601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rigatoni with Meat Sauce - Family$22.00
Rigatoni with Meat Sauce$8.50
A Scibelli family recipe made with ground beef, pork, veal and Italian plum tomatoes.
Rigatoni with Meat Sauce$15.00
A Scibelli family recipe made with ground beef, pork, veal and Italian plum tomatoes.
More about Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Stagioni Four Seasons of Food

715 Providence Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (5135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rigatoni$29.00
Braised Pork + Fennel Sausage Sugo. Herbed Ricotta.
More about Stagioni Four Seasons of Food

