Rigatoni in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve rigatoni
More about mattiesdiner
mattiesdiner
3100 the Plaza, Charlotte
|Kid Rigatoni and Meatball
|$7.00
Rigatoni Pasta, Meatball, Marinara
|Vegan Rigatoni and Meatlessball
|$14.00
Rigatoni, Vegan Meatball, Marinara, Vegan Ricotta
More about Osteria LuCa
Osteria LuCa
4127 Park Road, Charlotte
|Rigatoni Amatriciana
|$19.00
Tomatoes, Guanciale, Pecorino
More about Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte
|Rigatoni with Meat Sauce - Family
|$22.00
|Rigatoni with Meat Sauce
|$8.50
A Scibelli family recipe made with ground beef, pork, veal and Italian plum tomatoes.
|Rigatoni with Meat Sauce
|$15.00
A Scibelli family recipe made with ground beef, pork, veal and Italian plum tomatoes.