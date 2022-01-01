Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve risotto

TRUE Crafted Pizza image

PIZZA

TRUE Crafted Pizza

7828 Rea Road Suite F, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Risotto Fritters$9.50
creamy fontina cheese and fresh herbs
More about TRUE Crafted Pizza
Killingtons - Huntersville image

 

Killingtons - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Risotto$5.00
More about Killingtons - Huntersville
Osteria LuCa image

 

Osteria LuCa

4127 Park Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Risotto$9.00
Calabrian Chilis and Basil Oil
More about Osteria LuCa
Cafe Monte image

 

Cafe Monte

6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Risotto$15.00
More about Cafe Monte
Sea Level NC image

SEAFOOD

Sea Level NC

129 E. 5th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (2129 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Risotto$10.00
ramp & walnut basil pesto with 3 cheese blend
Scallops & Risotto$37.00
Ramp and basil pesto risotto, three cheese blend, east coast scallops
More about Sea Level NC
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

The Bella Ciao

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Risotto Funghi$12.95
Risotto Rice, mushrooms, onions, parsley, rosemary in a white wine cream sauce
Risotto Chicken Gorgonzola$14.50
Risotto Rice, Chicken breast, white onions, belle peppers, gorgonzola cheese, spring onions and parsley
Risotto Scampi Marinara E Pesto$15.50
Risotto rice, shrimp, homemade marinara with a touch of pesto, onions, cherry tomatoes. Pesto contains tree nuts
More about The Bella Ciao
Banner pic

 

Napa on Providence

110 Perrin Pl, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Arborio Risotto$9.00
spring pea & smoked bacon lardon, garlic butter, parmesan
More about Napa on Providence
Restaurant banner

 

Hot Box Food Truck

216 State St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Risotto Fritters$7.00
4 crispy Creamy Cheese and Arborio Rice Fritters
More about Hot Box Food Truck

