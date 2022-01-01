Risotto in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve risotto
More about TRUE Crafted Pizza
PIZZA
TRUE Crafted Pizza
7828 Rea Road Suite F, Charlotte
|Crispy Risotto Fritters
|$9.50
creamy fontina cheese and fresh herbs
More about Killingtons - Huntersville
Killingtons - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|Risotto
|$5.00
More about Osteria LuCa
Osteria LuCa
4127 Park Road, Charlotte
|Risotto
|$9.00
Calabrian Chilis and Basil Oil
More about Sea Level NC
SEAFOOD
Sea Level NC
129 E. 5th St, Charlotte
|Side Risotto
|$10.00
ramp & walnut basil pesto with 3 cheese blend
|Scallops & Risotto
|$37.00
Ramp and basil pesto risotto, three cheese blend, east coast scallops
More about The Bella Ciao
PIZZA • PASTA
The Bella Ciao
201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Risotto Funghi
|$12.95
Risotto Rice, mushrooms, onions, parsley, rosemary in a white wine cream sauce
|Risotto Chicken Gorgonzola
|$14.50
Risotto Rice, Chicken breast, white onions, belle peppers, gorgonzola cheese, spring onions and parsley
|Risotto Scampi Marinara E Pesto
|$15.50
Risotto rice, shrimp, homemade marinara with a touch of pesto, onions, cherry tomatoes. Pesto contains tree nuts
More about Napa on Providence
Napa on Providence
110 Perrin Pl, Charlotte
|Arborio Risotto
|$9.00
spring pea & smoked bacon lardon, garlic butter, parmesan