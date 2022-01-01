Salmon in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve salmon
STATS Restaurant & Bar
3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte
|Salmon BLT
|$17.00
|Slammin' Salmon
|$18.00
STATS signature salmon fillet seasoned and fire grilled served over rice or mashed potatoes with your choice of broccoli, spinach, or fresh seasonal mixed vegetables.
|Salmon & Grits
|$19.00
Grilled Salmon over creamy grits served with a blend of smoked turkey sausage onions and peppers. Add shrimp to make it DELICIOUS!
Ilios Cafe at CPI
4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte
|Add Extra Blackened Salmon to any Salad
|$3.00
Bang Bang Burgers
2001 E 7th Street, Charlotte
|Salmon BLT
|$10.50
Served with bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion and cilantro mayo
Eight + Sand Kitchen
135 New Bern Street, Charlotte
|Salmon Lox Toast
|$11.00
Cream cheese, cured + smoked salmon, red onion, and capers on thick sliced deli rye.
Harry's Grille & Tavern
8426 Park Rd., Charlotte
|Salmon Tacos
|$16.00
blackened salmon, pico de gallo, jicama slaw, smoked pepper aioli, grilled tortillas, served with French fries
|Faroe Island Salmon
|$26.00
pan roasted, sweet bourbon glaze, micro salad, served with grilled asparagus, kale & quinoa
*Gluten Free
|Harry's Salmon Salad
|$18.00
blackened Faroe Island salmon, mixed greens, mango, quinoa, edamame, avocado, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, chipotle lime vinaigrette
*Gluten Free
Yamazaru
2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte
|Salmon Aburi
|$12.00
|SALMON SASHIMI *
|$12.00
|SPICY SALMON ROLL *
|$6.50
W/CUCUMBER
Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals
4001 Yancey Rd, Charlotte
|Individual Seared Salmon
|$10.49
Sustainably Sourced Faroe Islands Scottish Salmon, DF, GF Seared sustainable sourced salmon. Choice of sauce: Rubbed with Smoked Chile and Rosemary Mustard or Lemon Chimichurri (on the side).
|Salmon Meal
|$70.00
Sustainably Sourced Faroe Islands Scottish Salmon, GF. Choice of Sauce for all portions. Includes 4 entree portions, 2 small sides, small table salad & 4 dinner rolls. Lemon chimichurri sauce is on the side.
|Four Pack Seared Salmon
|$46.99
Sustainably Sourced Faroe Islands Scottish Salmon, Seared (4 portions). Choice of sauce: Rubbed with Smoked Chile and Rosemary Mustard or Lemon Chimichurri (on the side).
Prime Fish
11212 providence rd w Unit B, Charlotte
|Prime Salmon*
|$15.00
Salmon, avocado. Top: seared salmon, spicy aioli, dill, lemon zest, smoked roe.
|Salmon Belly* S
|$9.00
|Salmon S
|$8.00
Chef Alyssa's Kitchen
4001-C Yancey Road, Charlotte
|Four-Pack Seared Salmon
|$42.00
DF, GF Seared sustainable sourced salmon. Served with Arugula-Basil Pesto (contains nuts)
All cooked to medium rare to be reheated later.
|Four-Pack Seared Salmon
|$42.00
DF, GF Seared sustainable sourced salmon. Served with Arugula-Basil Pesto (contains nuts).
All cooked to medium rare to be reheated later.
|Individual Seared Salmon
|$11.00
DF, GF Seared sustainable sourced salmon. Served with Arugula-Basil Pesto (contains nuts)
All cooked to medium rare to be reheated later.
Velvet Taco
1601 E Woodlawn Rd, Charlotte
|#15 Salmon
|$5.50
avocado crema, house shred, lime crema, roasted corn pico, pickled fresnos, micro cilantro, corn tortilla
Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte
|King Salmon Bowl
|$12.50
Salmon, spicy crab mix, cilantro, cucumber, edamame, tempura flakes, masago, eel sauce and firecracker sauce.
Bahn Thai
12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte
|Salmon Crunch Roll
|$11.45
Salmon, Avocado, Asparagus & Cream Cheese tempura fried & topped with spicy mayo, EEl sauce, scallions & Masago. (8 to 10 pieces per roll)
|Sake (Salmon)
|$6.45
Salmon. (Sashimi 3pc/ Nigiri 2pc)
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$7.45
Salmon mixed with spicy sauce and tempura flakes.(6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
Soul Gastrolounge
1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte
|Salmon Roe
|$8.00
|Salmon
|$10.00
mattiesdiner
3100 the Plaza, Charlotte
|Salmon Breakfast Bowl
|$16.00
Red or Sweet Potato Homefries, Grilled Salmon, Spinach, Tomatoes, 2 Eggs, with a Breakfast Salad
|Salmon BLT
|$14.00
Salmon, Bacon, Arugula Mix, Tomato, Remoulade
Killingtons - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|Salmon BLT
|$15.00
bacon, bib lettuce, tomato, and lemon peppered aioli served on toasted wheat bread with your choice of side
|Salmon Spinach Salad
|$16.50
Spinach, Pancetta, eggs, red onions, croutons, and mandarin oranges topped with grilled Salmon and served with Hot Bacon Vinaigrette
|BBQ Grilled Salmon
|$19.50
Glazed in molasses dijon sauce served with two side items
Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne
12410 Johnston Rd., Charlotte
|Add Salmon
|$7.00
4oz filet of our barbecue seasoned salmon
|Salmon - Small
|$12.00
Served on a bed of barbecue buttered corn and topped w/ an avocado & tomato pico with your choice of side
|Salmon - Large
|$18.00
Served on a bed of barbecue buttered corn and topped w/ an avocado & tomato pico with your choice of side
Osteria LuCa
4127 Park Road, Charlotte
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$28.00
Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Fennel, Raisins, Capers & Whipped Ricotta Salata
l'Ostrica
9545 Pinnacle Drive, Charlotte
|Roasted Salmon w. Italian Salsa Verde
|$21.00
Lightly roasted salmon. Local asparagus. Crushed potatoes. Italian salsa verde. (GF, DF)
|Smoked Salmon Spread
|$9.00
House smoked salmon. Creme fraiche. Mascarpone. Lemon zest. Fresh herbs. (GF)
Cafe Monte
6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte
|Herb Basted Salmon
|$19.00
|Herb-Basted Salmon
|$18.00
|Herb-Basted Salmon
|$19.00
Sea Level NC
129 E. 5th St, Charlotte
|Atlantic Salmon*
|$27.00
Root vegetable hash, broccolini, herbed creme fraiche, pickled mustard seeds
|Salmon Peach Salad
|$24.00
mixed greens, goat cheese, vanilla bean balsamic, spiced pecans, grilled peaches
|Kids Salmon
|$9.00
5.5oz of Atlantic Salmon with house cut fries
The Workman's Friend
1531 CENTRAL AVE, CHARLOTTE
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$16.00
pan seared skin-on salmon, carrot puree, sautéed asparagus, brussel chips
|Smoked Salmon Board
|$15.00
herb cheese, lemon, capers, crostini
Bang Bang Burgers
235 W Tremont ave, Charlotte
|SALMON BLT
|$10.50
with bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion and cilantro mayo
Good Food on Montford
1701 Montford Dr, Charlotte
|Salmon Roulade
|$16.00
cucumber, nori, smoked trout roe
The Bella Ciao
201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Carbonara Salmone Pasta
|$16.50
Cream, egg yolk, smoked salmon, onions, parsley
|Salmon Thai Curry
|$16.50
Salmon, mango, spring onions in a homemade thai curry sauce, finished with sesame seeds
|Salmon Quinoa Bowl
|$15.50
Quinoa, arugula, mango, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, avocado, glazed salmon filet served with spicy citrus dressing.
Park Sushi
6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte
|SALMON AVOCADO ROLL
|$9.00
salmon, avocado, sesame seed
|IKURA NIGIRI (Salmon Roe)
|$7.50
Salmon Roe
|SAKE NIGIRI (Salmon)
|$7.00
Salmon
Yunta
2201 South Blvd., Charlotte
|Salmon Tartar Causita
|$10.00
Cold Hand Pressed Yellow Potato, Salmon Tartar
The Waterman SE
2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte
|Lunch Salmon
|$17.00
|Salmon Canoes
|$14.50
salmon tartare, avocado, corn salsa, white soy, wonton crisps, romaine leaves
|Spinach Salmon Apple Salad
|$18.50
Blackened salmon, spinach, romaine, spiced apples, grape tomatoes, toasted pepitas, goat cheese, maple vinaigrette
Blacow Burger & Sushi
1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte
|Salmon Nigiri
|$7.00
|Salmon Lover
|$29.00
|Kids Salmon Avocado Roll
|$8.00
Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar
1300 Central Ave, Charlotte
|Salmon Burger
|$11.00
Alaskan Salmon, House Pickles, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Lemon Dill Yogurt.
No Substitutions online.
|Byo Salmon
|$11.00
