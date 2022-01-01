Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve salmon

STATS Restaurant & Bar image

 

STATS Restaurant & Bar

3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon BLT$17.00
Slammin' Salmon$18.00
STATS signature salmon fillet seasoned and fire grilled served over rice or mashed potatoes with your choice of broccoli, spinach, or fresh seasonal mixed vegetables.
Salmon & Grits$19.00
Grilled Salmon over creamy grits served with a blend of smoked turkey sausage onions and peppers. Add shrimp to make it DELICIOUS!
More about STATS Restaurant & Bar
Ilios Cafe at CPI image

 

Ilios Cafe at CPI

4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Add Extra Blackened Salmon to any Salad$3.00
More about Ilios Cafe at CPI
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bang Bang Burgers

2001 E 7th Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1203 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon BLT$10.50
Served with bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion and cilantro mayo
More about Bang Bang Burgers
Eight + Sand Kitchen image

 

Eight + Sand Kitchen

135 New Bern Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Lox Toast$11.00
Cream cheese, cured + smoked salmon, red onion, and capers on thick sliced deli rye.
More about Eight + Sand Kitchen
Item pic

 

Harry's Grille & Tavern

8426 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Tacos$16.00
blackened salmon, pico de gallo, jicama slaw, smoked pepper aioli, grilled tortillas, served with French fries
Faroe Island Salmon$26.00
pan roasted, sweet bourbon glaze, micro salad, served with grilled asparagus, kale & quinoa
*Gluten Free
Harry's Salmon Salad$18.00
blackened Faroe Island salmon, mixed greens, mango, quinoa, edamame, avocado, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, chipotle lime vinaigrette
*Gluten Free
More about Harry's Grille & Tavern
Yamazaru image

 

Yamazaru

2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Aburi$12.00
SALMON SASHIMI *$12.00
SPICY SALMON ROLL *$6.50
W/CUCUMBER
More about Yamazaru
Item pic

 

Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals

4001 Yancey Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Individual Seared Salmon$10.49
Sustainably Sourced Faroe Islands Scottish Salmon, DF, GF Seared sustainable sourced salmon. Choice of sauce: Rubbed with Smoked Chile and Rosemary Mustard or Lemon Chimichurri (on the side).
Salmon Meal$70.00
Sustainably Sourced Faroe Islands Scottish Salmon, GF. Choice of Sauce for all portions. Includes 4 entree portions, 2 small sides, small table salad & 4 dinner rolls. Lemon chimichurri sauce is on the side.
Four Pack Seared Salmon$46.99
Sustainably Sourced Faroe Islands Scottish Salmon, Seared (4 portions). Choice of sauce: Rubbed with Smoked Chile and Rosemary Mustard or Lemon Chimichurri (on the side).
More about Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals
Consumer pic

SUSHI

Prime Fish

11212 providence rd w Unit B, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prime Salmon*$15.00
Salmon, avocado. Top: seared salmon, spicy aioli, dill, lemon zest, smoked roe.
Salmon Belly* S$9.00
Salmon S$8.00
More about Prime Fish
Chef Alyssa's Kitchen image

 

Chef Alyssa's Kitchen

4001-C Yancey Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Four-Pack Seared Salmon$42.00
DF, GF Seared sustainable sourced salmon. Served with Arugula-Basil Pesto (contains nuts)
All cooked to medium rare to be reheated later.
Four-Pack Seared Salmon$42.00
DF, GF Seared sustainable sourced salmon. Served with Arugula-Basil Pesto (contains nuts).
All cooked to medium rare to be reheated later.
Individual Seared Salmon$11.00
DF, GF Seared sustainable sourced salmon. Served with Arugula-Basil Pesto (contains nuts)
All cooked to medium rare to be reheated later.
More about Chef Alyssa's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Velvet Taco

1601 E Woodlawn Rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
#15 Salmon$5.50
avocado crema, house shred, lime crema, roasted corn pico, pickled fresnos, micro cilantro, corn tortilla
More about Velvet Taco
Item pic

 

Bé-Em Asian Kitchen

1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
King Salmon Bowl$12.50
Salmon, spicy crab mix, cilantro, cucumber, edamame, tempura flakes, masago, eel sauce and firecracker sauce.
More about Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Bahn Thai

12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Crunch Roll$11.45
Salmon, Avocado, Asparagus & Cream Cheese tempura fried & topped with spicy mayo, EEl sauce, scallions & Masago. (8 to 10 pieces per roll)
Sake (Salmon)$6.45
Salmon. (Sashimi 3pc/ Nigiri 2pc)
Spicy Salmon Roll$7.45
Salmon mixed with spicy sauce and tempura flakes.(6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
More about Bahn Thai
Soul Gastrolounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Gastrolounge

1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2256 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Roe$8.00
Salmon$10.00
More about Soul Gastrolounge
Banner pic

 

mattiesdiner

3100 the Plaza, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Breakfast Bowl$16.00
Red or Sweet Potato Homefries, Grilled Salmon, Spinach, Tomatoes, 2 Eggs, with a Breakfast Salad
Salmon BLT$14.00
Salmon, Bacon, Arugula Mix, Tomato, Remoulade
More about mattiesdiner
Killingtons - Huntersville image

 

Killingtons - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon BLT$15.00
bacon, bib lettuce, tomato, and lemon peppered aioli served on toasted wheat bread with your choice of side
Salmon Spinach Salad$16.50
Spinach, Pancetta, eggs, red onions, croutons, and mandarin oranges topped with grilled Salmon and served with Hot Bacon Vinaigrette
BBQ Grilled Salmon$19.50
Glazed in molasses dijon sauce served with two side items
More about Killingtons - Huntersville
Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne

12410 Johnston Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Add Salmon$7.00
4oz filet of our barbecue seasoned salmon
Salmon - Small$12.00
Served on a bed of barbecue buttered corn and topped w/ an avocado & tomato pico with your choice of side
Salmon - Large$18.00
Served on a bed of barbecue buttered corn and topped w/ an avocado & tomato pico with your choice of side
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne
Osteria LuCa image

 

Osteria LuCa

4127 Park Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pan Seared Salmon$28.00
Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Fennel, Raisins, Capers & Whipped Ricotta Salata
More about Osteria LuCa
l'Ostrica image

 

l'Ostrica

9545 Pinnacle Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Salmon w. Italian Salsa Verde$21.00
Lightly roasted salmon. Local asparagus. Crushed potatoes. Italian salsa verde. (GF, DF)
Smoked Salmon Spread$9.00
House smoked salmon. Creme fraiche. Mascarpone. Lemon zest. Fresh herbs. (GF)
More about l'Ostrica
Item pic

 

Cafe Monte

6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Herb Basted Salmon$19.00
Herb-Basted Salmon$18.00
Herb-Basted Salmon$19.00
More about Cafe Monte
Sea Level NC image

SEAFOOD

Sea Level NC

129 E. 5th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (2129 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Atlantic Salmon*$27.00
Root vegetable hash, broccolini, herbed creme fraiche, pickled mustard seeds
Salmon Peach Salad$24.00
mixed greens, goat cheese, vanilla bean balsamic, spiced pecans, grilled peaches
Kids Salmon$9.00
5.5oz of Atlantic Salmon with house cut fries
More about Sea Level NC
The Workman's Friend image

 

The Workman's Friend

1531 CENTRAL AVE, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Seared Salmon$16.00
pan seared skin-on salmon, carrot puree, sautéed asparagus, brussel chips
Smoked Salmon Board$15.00
herb cheese, lemon, capers, crostini
More about The Workman's Friend
Item pic

 

Bang Bang Burgers

235 W Tremont ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON BLT$10.50
with bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion and cilantro mayo
More about Bang Bang Burgers
Good Food on Montford image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Food on Montford

1701 Montford Dr, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1280 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Roulade$16.00
cucumber, nori, smoked trout roe
More about Good Food on Montford
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

The Bella Ciao

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carbonara Salmone Pasta$16.50
Cream, egg yolk, smoked salmon, onions, parsley
Salmon Thai Curry$16.50
Salmon, mango, spring onions in a homemade thai curry sauce, finished with sesame seeds
Salmon Quinoa Bowl$15.50
Quinoa, arugula, mango, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, avocado, glazed salmon filet served with spicy citrus dressing.
More about The Bella Ciao
Park Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Park Sushi

6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SALMON AVOCADO ROLL$9.00
salmon, avocado, sesame seed
IKURA NIGIRI (Salmon Roe)$7.50
Salmon Roe
SAKE NIGIRI (Salmon)$7.00
Salmon
More about Park Sushi
Yunta image

 

Yunta

2201 South Blvd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Tartar Causita$10.00
Cold Hand Pressed Yellow Potato, Salmon Tartar
More about Yunta
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD

The Waterman SE

2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lunch Salmon$17.00
Salmon Canoes$14.50
salmon tartare, avocado, corn salsa, white soy, wonton crisps, romaine leaves
Spinach Salmon Apple Salad$18.50
Blackened salmon, spinach, romaine, spiced apples, grape tomatoes, toasted pepitas, goat cheese, maple vinaigrette
More about The Waterman SE
Blacow Burger & Sushi image

 

Blacow Burger & Sushi

1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Nigiri$7.00
Salmon Lover$29.00
Kids Salmon Avocado Roll$8.00
More about Blacow Burger & Sushi
Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar image

 

Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar

1300 Central Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Burger$11.00
Alaskan Salmon, House Pickles, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Lemon Dill Yogurt.
No Substitutions online.
Byo Salmon$11.00
More about Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar
Mai Japanese Restaurant image

 

Mai Japanese Restaurant

2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$8.50
Salmon Roll$5.00
Sake - Salmon$2.25
More about Mai Japanese Restaurant

