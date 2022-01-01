Scallops in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve scallops
Yamazaru
2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte
|BACON AND SCALLOPS
|$7.00
BACON WRAPED SCALLOPS IN SKEWERS WITH TERIYAKI SAUCE
SUSHI
Prime Fish
11212 providence rd w Unit B, Charlotte
|Scallop* S
|$9.00
|Spicy Scallop Roll*
|$9.00
|Scallop* N
|$9.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Gastrolounge
1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte
|Scallop
|$9.00
SEAFOOD
Sea Level NC
129 E. 5th St, Charlotte
|Scallops & Risotto
|$37.00
Ramp and basil pesto risotto, three cheese blend, east coast scallops
Yunta
2201 South Blvd., Charlotte
|Scallop Tiradito
|$22.00
Thinly Sliced Scallops, Aji Amarillo Cream, Avocado, Chalaquita, Cilantro Oil
TACOS • SEAFOOD
The Waterman SE
2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte
|Maine Sea Scallops
|$35.00
Crispy sweet potato tots, brown sugar spice, caramel butter, sauteed duck fat spinach, peppers, crispy oyster mushroom.
Blacow Burger & Sushi
1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte
|Scallop Nigiri
|$10.00
Ru Sans
2440 Park Rd., Charlotte
|Scallop Tempura
|$2.50
|Bacon Wrapped Scallops Yakitori
|$2.50
|Grilled Shrimp and Scallops Dinner
|$18.95
Mr. Seafood Charlotte
5430 North Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Scallop Basket
|$17.95
8 Pcs Fried Oysters; served with Crinkle-cut Fries and 3 Pcs Hushpuppies
|Scallops
|$8.95
5 Pcs Fried Scallops
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park
6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte
|Scallops
|$33.00
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown
150 N College St, Charlotte
|Seared Scallop Salad
|$25.00
Rutabaga, Spinach, Sriracha Aioli