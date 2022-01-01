Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants that serve scallops

Yamazaru image

 

Yamazaru

2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BACON AND SCALLOPS$7.00
BACON WRAPED SCALLOPS IN SKEWERS WITH TERIYAKI SAUCE
More about Yamazaru
Consumer pic

SUSHI

Prime Fish

11212 providence rd w Unit B, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scallop* S$9.00
Spicy Scallop Roll*$9.00
Scallop* N$9.00
More about Prime Fish
Item pic

 

Bé-Em Asian Kitchen

1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
$ Scallops$7.95
More about Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
Soul Gastrolounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Gastrolounge

1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2256 reviews)
Takeout
Scallop$9.00
More about Soul Gastrolounge
Sea Level NC image

SEAFOOD

Sea Level NC

129 E. 5th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (2129 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scallops & Risotto$37.00
Ramp and basil pesto risotto, three cheese blend, east coast scallops
More about Sea Level NC
Yunta image

 

Yunta

2201 South Blvd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Scallop Tiradito$22.00
Thinly Sliced Scallops, Aji Amarillo Cream, Avocado, Chalaquita, Cilantro Oil
More about Yunta
Consumer pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD

The Waterman SE

2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Maine Sea Scallops$35.00
Crispy sweet potato tots, brown sugar spice, caramel butter, sauteed duck fat spinach, peppers, crispy oyster mushroom.
More about The Waterman SE
Blacow Burger & Sushi image

 

Blacow Burger & Sushi

1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallop Nigiri$10.00
More about Blacow Burger & Sushi
Ru Sans image

 

Ru Sans

2440 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallop Tempura$2.50
Bacon Wrapped Scallops Yakitori$2.50
Grilled Shrimp and Scallops Dinner$18.95
More about Ru Sans
Item pic

 

Mr. Seafood Charlotte

5430 North Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Scallop Basket$17.95
8 Pcs Fried Oysters; served with Crinkle-cut Fries and 3 Pcs Hushpuppies
Scallops$8.95
5 Pcs Fried Scallops
More about Mr. Seafood Charlotte
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park image

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park

6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (953 reviews)
Takeout
Scallops$33.00
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

150 N College St, Charlotte

Avg 4 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Scallop Salad$25.00
Rutabaga, Spinach, Sriracha Aioli
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

