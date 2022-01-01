Seaweed salad in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve seaweed salad
SUSHI
Prime Fish
11212 providence rd w Unit B, Charlotte
|Seaweed Salad
|$7.00
Marinated seaweed, fresh salad
Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte
|Seaweed Salad
|$4.50
Seasoned wakame. V-GF
|Seaweed Salad
|$4.50
Seasoned wakame
Bahn Thai
12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte
|Nori Salad (seaweed)
|$5.45
Seaweed Salad
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Gastrolounge
1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte
|Seaweed Salad
|$7.00
SUSHI • RAMEN
Park Sushi
6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte
|SEAWEED SALAD
|$8.00
All Natural Marinated, Micro Mix Greens Salad
Blacow Burger & Sushi
1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte
|Seaweed Salad
|$7.00
Mai Japanese Restaurant
2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A, CHARLOTTE
|Seaweed Salad
|$6.00
Seaweeds marinade in spicy oil