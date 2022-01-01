Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seaweed salad in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve seaweed salad

Yamazaru image

 

Yamazaru

2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SEAWEED SALAD$4.50
SEASONED SEAWEED
More about Yamazaru
Umami PokeRito image

 

Umami PokeRito

7510 Pineville Matthews Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$4.50
More about Umami PokeRito
Consumer pic

SUSHI

Prime Fish

11212 providence rd w Unit B, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seaweed Salad$7.00
Marinated seaweed, fresh salad
More about Prime Fish
Item pic

 

Bé-Em Asian Kitchen

1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Seaweed Salad$4.50
Seasoned wakame. V-GF
Seaweed Salad$4.50
Seasoned wakame
More about Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Bahn Thai

12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nori Salad (seaweed)$5.45
Seaweed Salad
More about Bahn Thai
Soul Gastrolounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Gastrolounge

1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2256 reviews)
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$7.00
More about Soul Gastrolounge
Item pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Park Sushi

6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SEAWEED SALAD$8.00
All Natural Marinated, Micro Mix Greens Salad
More about Park Sushi
Blacow Burger & Sushi image

 

Blacow Burger & Sushi

1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$7.00
More about Blacow Burger & Sushi
Mai Japanese Restaurant image

 

Mai Japanese Restaurant

2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seaweed Salad$6.00
Seaweeds marinade in spicy oil
More about Mai Japanese Restaurant
Ru Sans image

 

Ru Sans

2440 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wakame Seaweed Salad$5.00
Seasoning, Green Seaweed
More about Ru Sans
Blacow burger sushi bar image

 

Blacow burger sushi bar

517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$6.50
More about Blacow burger sushi bar

