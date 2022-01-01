Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp basket in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve shrimp basket

12th Man Sports Pub image

 

12th Man Sports Pub

12206 Copper way, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popcorn Shrimp Basket$8.00
GOLDEN FRIED POPCORN SHRIMP SERVED WITH HOUSE MADE COCKTAIL SAUCE.
More about 12th Man Sports Pub
Pinky's Westside Grill image

 

Pinky's Westside Grill

1600 W Morehead St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Basket$11.95
Eight fried shrimp served with waffle fries
More about Pinky's Westside Grill
Selwyn Pub image

 

Selwyn Pub

2801 Selwyn Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jumbo Tempura Shrimp Basket$13.95
More about Selwyn Pub
Item pic

 

Jackie Boy's

2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Basket$13.99
Lightly breaded Shrimp, served with fries, Coleslaw, Pickle.
More about Jackie Boy's
Item pic

 

Mr. Seafood Charlotte

5430 North Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish & Shrimp Basket$19.95
2 Pcs Fried Fish, 6 Pcs Fried Shrimp; served with Crinkle-cut Fries and 3 Pcs Hushpuppies
Shrimp Basket$14.95
8 Pcs Fried Shrimp; served with Crinkle-cut Fries and 3 Pcs Hushpuppies
Shrimp Lovers Basket$29.95
20 Pcs Fried Shrimp; served with Crinkle-cut Fries
More about Mr. Seafood Charlotte

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Nachos

Steamed Broccoli

Cake

Noodle Soup

Hot Chocolate

Fruit Tarts

Veggie Rolls

Pork Dumplings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston