Shrimp basket in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve shrimp basket
More about 12th Man Sports Pub
12th Man Sports Pub
12206 Copper way, Charlotte
|Popcorn Shrimp Basket
|$8.00
GOLDEN FRIED POPCORN SHRIMP SERVED WITH HOUSE MADE COCKTAIL SAUCE.
More about Pinky's Westside Grill
Pinky's Westside Grill
1600 W Morehead St, Charlotte
|Shrimp Basket
|$11.95
Eight fried shrimp served with waffle fries
More about Jackie Boy's
Jackie Boy's
2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte
|Shrimp Basket
|$13.99
Lightly breaded Shrimp, served with fries, Coleslaw, Pickle.
More about Mr. Seafood Charlotte
Mr. Seafood Charlotte
5430 North Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Fish & Shrimp Basket
|$19.95
2 Pcs Fried Fish, 6 Pcs Fried Shrimp; served with Crinkle-cut Fries and 3 Pcs Hushpuppies
|Shrimp Basket
|$14.95
8 Pcs Fried Shrimp; served with Crinkle-cut Fries and 3 Pcs Hushpuppies
|Shrimp Lovers Basket
|$29.95
20 Pcs Fried Shrimp; served with Crinkle-cut Fries