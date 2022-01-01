Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Consumer pic

 

figo36

416 E 36th St Unit 600, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$23.00
Traditional style using Bucatini with garlic, Trebbiano wine, butter and lemon
More about figo36
Item pic

 

Nothing But Noodles - Steele Creek Crossing

12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi$14.25
A generous portion of shrimp and angel hair pasta sautéed in a tomato, garlic and lemon scampi sauce. Garnished with parsley and a freshly cut lemon wedge.
More about Nothing But Noodles - Steele Creek Crossing
Item pic

 

Nothing but Noodles - Stonecrest

7930 Rea Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi$14.25
A generous portion of shrimp and angel hair pasta sautéed in a tomato, garlic and lemon scampi sauce. Garnished with parsley and a freshly cut lemon wedge.
Shrimp Scampi$14.25
More about Nothing but Noodles - Stonecrest
Portofino's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA

PORTOFINOS ITALIAN RESTAURANT

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP SCAMPI L$14.95
Sauteed garlic tomatoes lemon butter white wine
SHRIMP SCAMPI D$19.25
Sauteed garlic tomatoes lemon butter white wine
More about PORTOFINOS ITALIAN RESTAURANT
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Cajun Queen

1800 E 7th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (5018 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$21.95
Plump, favorful Shrimp sautéed with: Butter, Garlic, Scallions and Parsley. Served with Rice and Steamed Broccoli.
More about Cajun Queen
Item pic

 

800 DEGREES WOODFIRED KITCHEN

6815 Phillips Place Ct #A-1, charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Woodfired Shrimp Scampi$18.00
Woodfired "scampi" cherry tomatoes, garlic, basil, white wine, grilled bread
More about 800 DEGREES WOODFIRED KITCHEN

