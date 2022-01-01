Shrimp scampi in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
figo36
416 E 36th St Unit 600, Charlotte
|Shrimp Scampi
|$23.00
Traditional style using Bucatini with garlic, Trebbiano wine, butter and lemon
Nothing But Noodles - Steele Creek Crossing
12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Shrimp Scampi
|$14.25
A generous portion of shrimp and angel hair pasta sautéed in a tomato, garlic and lemon scampi sauce. Garnished with parsley and a freshly cut lemon wedge.
Nothing but Noodles - Stonecrest
7930 Rea Road, Charlotte
|Shrimp Scampi
|$14.25
|Shrimp Scampi
|$14.25
PIZZA • PASTA
PORTOFINOS ITALIAN RESTAURANT
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|SHRIMP SCAMPI L
|$14.95
Sauteed garlic tomatoes lemon butter white wine
|SHRIMP SCAMPI D
|$19.25
Sauteed garlic tomatoes lemon butter white wine
SEAFOOD
Cajun Queen
1800 E 7th St, Charlotte
|Shrimp Scampi
|$21.95
Plump, favorful Shrimp sautéed with: Butter, Garlic, Scallions and Parsley. Served with Rice and Steamed Broccoli.