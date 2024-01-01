Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp soup in
Charlotte
/
Charlotte
/
Shrimp Soup
Charlotte restaurants that serve shrimp soup
Red Sake
8410 Rea Road Suite 100, Charlotte
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tom-Kha Soup
$8.50
More about Red Sake
Ru Sans
2440 Park Rd., Charlotte
No reviews yet
Shrimp Miso Soup
$7.25
More about Ru Sans
Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte
Red Velvet Cheesecake
Shawarma
Philly Cheesesteaks
Chocolate Cake
Turkey Burgers
Crispy Duck
Chicken Salad
Egg Rolls
Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore
Uptown
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
NoDa
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Elizabeth
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Ballantyne
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
South End
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
South Park
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Dilworth
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
University City
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
Plaza Midwood
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
More near Charlotte to explore
Fort Mill
Avg 4.7
(41 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Cornelius
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Huntersville
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Matthews
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Waxhaw
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Gastonia
Avg 4.8
(15 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 5
(14 restaurants)
Indian Trail
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Albemarle
No reviews yet
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(28 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Pinehurst
No reviews yet
Columbia
Avg 4.5
(134 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(917 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(394 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(249 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(412 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(451 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1046 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston