Shrimp tacos in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Ilios Cafe at CPI image

 

Ilios Cafe at CPI

4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$6.00
Blackened shrimp, mango pico,
red cabbage, avocado, chili lime aioli, flour tortilla.
Please choose choice of one side:
french fries, sweet potato fries, homemade chips, bag of chips, side salad, cup of soup, cup of fruit, apple or banana
More about Ilios Cafe at CPI
Item pic

 

Boardwalk Billy's - University

9005 J M Keynes Dr #2, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$11.99
Blackened shrimp tossed in our Mango BBQ sauce on flour tortillas with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, & cilantro lime sour cream.
Crispy Chipotle Shrimp Tacos$11.99
Crispy fried shrimp tossed in our chipotle citrus sauce, on flour tortillas with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo & cilantro lime sour cream.
More about Boardwalk Billy's - University
Pinky's Westside Grill image

 

Pinky's Westside Grill

1600 W Morehead St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Shrimp Tacos$13.95
Fried buffalo shrimp, arugula, and gorgonzola
More about Pinky's Westside Grill
Mac's Speed Shop image

 

Mac's Speed Shop

2511 south boulevard street, charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Single Shrimp Tacos$5.50
Blackened Shrimp, chipotle ranch, avocado crema, jalapeno, cilantro
More about Mac's Speed Shop
Blackened Shrimp Taco image

SEAFOOD

Sea Level NC

129 E. 5th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (2129 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Shrimp Taco$5.50
Hatch chili creme, red cabbage, pineapple salsa
More about Sea Level NC
Shrimp Taco image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

The Waterman SE

2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Taco$5.25
corn salsa, cotija, sweet Sriracha
More about The Waterman SE
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Heist Brewery

2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte

Avg 4 (2000 reviews)
Takeout
Mango Shrimp Tacos$13.00
Marinated Shrimp . Chipotle Mango Salsa
Cilantro Sour Cream . Romaine Lettuce
Shaved Radish . Lime Wedges
More about Heist Brewery
Item pic

 

Essex Bar & Bistro

101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TEMPURA SHRIMP TACOS$19.00
corn tortillas, tomatillo salsa, red pepper salsa, avocado mousse micro cilantro, queso fresco
More about Essex Bar & Bistro
Mac's Speed Shop image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Mac's Speed Shop

2414 Sandy Porter Rd, charlotte

Avg 4.2 (1951 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Single Shrimp Tacos$5.50
Blackened Shrimp, chipotle ranch, avocado crema, jalapeno, cilantro
More about Mac's Speed Shop
Item pic

 

Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd

1636 Sardis Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chipotle Shrimp Taco$11.99
Crispy fried chipotle citrus shrimp on flour tortillas with cabbbage slaw, pico de gallo & cilantro lime sour cream.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$10.99
Blackened shrimp basted with mango BBQ with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo & cilantro lime sour cream.
More about Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd
Main pic

 

Paco's Taco and Tequila

6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHAKE DOWN SHRIMP TACO PLATE - GRILLED$12.00
crispy shrimp with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch and Cholula
SHAKE DOWN SHRIMP TACO PLATE - FRIED$12.00
crispy shrimp with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch and Cholula
More about Paco's Taco and Tequila
Shrimp Tacos image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Piedmont Social House

2135 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4 (616 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tacos$13.79
Hand battered shrimp, cilantro slaw, pico de gallo, and drizzled with sweet chili aioli, served on warm flour tortillas
More about Piedmont Social House
Lemon Grilled Shrimp Tacos - image

 

Cabo Fish Taco - NoDa

3201 North Davidson Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Delivery
Lemon Grilled Shrimp Tacos -$12.50
Lemon-grilled shrimp, stuffed with guacamole, pickled onion, fresh greens, tomato & mixed cheese, finished with our Cilantro White Sauce
More about Cabo Fish Taco - NoDa
Cabo Fish Taco - Ballantyne image

 

Cabo Fish Taco - Ballantyne

11611 North Community House Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Delivery
Lemon Grilled Shrimp Tacos$12.50
More about Cabo Fish Taco - Ballantyne

