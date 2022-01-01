Shrimp tacos in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Ilios Cafe at CPI
4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$6.00
Blackened shrimp, mango pico,
red cabbage, avocado, chili lime aioli, flour tortilla.
Please choose choice of one side:
french fries, sweet potato fries, homemade chips, bag of chips, side salad, cup of soup, cup of fruit, apple or banana
Boardwalk Billy's - University
9005 J M Keynes Dr #2, Charlotte
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$11.99
Blackened shrimp tossed in our Mango BBQ sauce on flour tortillas with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, & cilantro lime sour cream.
|Crispy Chipotle Shrimp Tacos
|$11.99
Crispy fried shrimp tossed in our chipotle citrus sauce, on flour tortillas with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo & cilantro lime sour cream.
Pinky's Westside Grill
1600 W Morehead St, Charlotte
|Buffalo Shrimp Tacos
|$13.95
Fried buffalo shrimp, arugula, and gorgonzola
Mac's Speed Shop
2511 south boulevard street, charlotte
|Single Shrimp Tacos
|$5.50
Blackened Shrimp, chipotle ranch, avocado crema, jalapeno, cilantro
SEAFOOD
Sea Level NC
129 E. 5th St, Charlotte
|Blackened Shrimp Taco
|$5.50
Hatch chili creme, red cabbage, pineapple salsa
TACOS • SEAFOOD
The Waterman SE
2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte
|Shrimp Taco
|$5.25
corn salsa, cotija, sweet Sriracha
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Heist Brewery
2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte
|Mango Shrimp Tacos
|$13.00
Marinated Shrimp . Chipotle Mango Salsa
Cilantro Sour Cream . Romaine Lettuce
Shaved Radish . Lime Wedges
Essex Bar & Bistro
101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|TEMPURA SHRIMP TACOS
|$19.00
corn tortillas, tomatillo salsa, red pepper salsa, avocado mousse micro cilantro, queso fresco
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL
Mac's Speed Shop
2414 Sandy Porter Rd, charlotte
|Single Shrimp Tacos
|$5.50
Blackened Shrimp, chipotle ranch, avocado crema, jalapeno, cilantro
Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd
1636 Sardis Rd., Charlotte
|Crispy Chipotle Shrimp Taco
|$11.99
Crispy fried chipotle citrus shrimp on flour tortillas with cabbbage slaw, pico de gallo & cilantro lime sour cream.
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$10.99
Blackened shrimp basted with mango BBQ with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo & cilantro lime sour cream.
Paco's Taco and Tequila
6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte
|SHAKE DOWN SHRIMP TACO PLATE - GRILLED
|$12.00
crispy shrimp with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch and Cholula
|SHAKE DOWN SHRIMP TACO PLATE - FRIED
|$12.00
crispy shrimp with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch and Cholula
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Piedmont Social House
2135 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|Shrimp Tacos
|$13.79
Hand battered shrimp, cilantro slaw, pico de gallo, and drizzled with sweet chili aioli, served on warm flour tortillas
Cabo Fish Taco - NoDa
3201 North Davidson Street, Charlotte
|Lemon Grilled Shrimp Tacos -
|$12.50
Lemon-grilled shrimp, stuffed with guacamole, pickled onion, fresh greens, tomato & mixed cheese, finished with our Cilantro White Sauce