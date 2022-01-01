Shrimp wraps in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve shrimp wraps
Westend Tavern
2817 Rozzelles Ferry Road, Charlotte
|Buffalo Shrimp Wrap
|$13.00
Fried chicken tenders tossed in medium buffalo sauce with red onion, shredded cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Killingtons - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|Shrimp Wrap
|$13.50
What the Fries
10707-F Park Road, Charlotte
|Steak & Shrimp Fry Wrap
|$18.00
Steak& Shrimp | Bokchoy | Carrots | House-made yum yum sauce | Scallions
|Shrimp Hibachi Fry Wrap
|$17.00
Shrimp | Bokchoy | Carrots | House-made yum yum sauce | Scallions