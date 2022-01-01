Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp wraps in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

Westend Tavern image

 

Westend Tavern

2817 Rozzelles Ferry Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Shrimp Wrap$13.00
Fried chicken tenders tossed in medium buffalo sauce with red onion, shredded cheese, lettuce and tomato.
More about Westend Tavern
Killingtons - Huntersville image

 

Killingtons - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Wrap$13.50
More about Killingtons - Huntersville
What the Fries image

 

What the Fries

10707-F Park Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak & Shrimp Fry Wrap$18.00
Steak& Shrimp | Bokchoy | Carrots | House-made yum yum sauce | Scallions
Shrimp Hibachi Fry Wrap$17.00
Shrimp | Bokchoy | Carrots | House-made yum yum sauce | Scallions
More about What the Fries
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill

Avg 4.6 (176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Po Boy Wrap$11.00
Cajun Shrimp, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese Blend, Side Chipotle Ranch.
More about Empire Pizza

