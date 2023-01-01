Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shumai in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve shumai

Consumer pic

 

Ramen Bar Kazoku

7828 Rea Rd #B, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Shrimp Shumai (6)$7.00
Creamy sesame mayo.
More about Ramen Bar Kazoku
Consumer pic

SUSHI

Prime Fish - 11212 Providence Rd W Unit B

11212 providence rd w Unit B, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Shumai$9.00
Fried shrimp dumplings, sweet chilly
More about Prime Fish - 11212 Providence Rd W Unit B
Item pic

 

Bé-Em Asian Kitchen - 1848 Galleria Blvd

1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Shumai (8pcs)$6.75
Served with soy vinaigrette.
More about Bé-Em Asian Kitchen - 1848 Galleria Blvd
Mai Japanese Restaurant image

 

MAI JAPANESE RESTAURANT

2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shumai$6.00
Fried shrimp dumpling (5pcs)
More about MAI JAPANESE RESTAURANT
Warmack image

SUSHI

Warmack

1226 central ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.2 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Shumai$12.00
More about Warmack

