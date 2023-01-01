Shumai in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve shumai
Ramen Bar Kazoku
7828 Rea Rd #B, Charlotte
|Fried Shrimp Shumai (6)
|$7.00
Creamy sesame mayo.
SUSHI
Prime Fish - 11212 Providence Rd W Unit B
11212 providence rd w Unit B, Charlotte
|Crispy Shumai
|$9.00
Fried shrimp dumplings, sweet chilly
Bé-Em Asian Kitchen - 1848 Galleria Blvd
1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte
|Shrimp Shumai (8pcs)
|$6.75
Served with soy vinaigrette.
MAI JAPANESE RESTAURANT
2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A, CHARLOTTE
|Shumai
|$6.00
Fried shrimp dumpling (5pcs)