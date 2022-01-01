Sliders in Charlotte

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

STATS Restaurant & Bar image

 

STATS Restaurant & Bar

3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
STATS Sliders$12.00
Angus beef or turkey grilled to perfection on a slider bun with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and our signature STATS cheese sauce
More about STATS Restaurant & Bar
Selwyn Pub image

 

Selwyn Pub

2801 Selwyn Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dixie Chicken Slider$2.95
2 Slider Combo$8.95
Cheeseburger Slider$2.95
More about Selwyn Pub
Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne

12410 Johnston Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cheese Slider$5.50
Slider Pack$26.00
Makes 12 Sliders & comes with coleslaw, slider buns and sauces. Choice of Chopped Pork or Pulled Chicken
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne
The Workman's Friend image

 

The Workman's Friend

1531 CENTRAL AVE, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sliders$11.00
house ground brisket & ribeye, arugula, oven dried tomato, caramelized onion aioli, Irish porter cheddar, quail egg
More about The Workman's Friend
Gilde Brewery image

 

Gilde Brewery

3530 Dewitt Lane, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LEBERKASE SLIDERS$12.00
Seared Leberkaese, Topped with Pickles, House Sauerkraut, Served on a Mini Kaiser Roll, German Mustard
More about Gilde Brewery
Item pic

 

Legion Brewing

5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
CARAMELIZED SHORT RIB SLIDERS$11.00
Korean BBQ short ribs with a kimchi slaw, Monterey Jack cheese, and a sesame dressing
More about Legion Brewing
Consumer pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd

Brandywine Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Slider Pack$26.00
Makes 12 Sliders & comes with coleslaw, slider buns and sauces. Choice of Chopped Pork or Pulled Chicken
Kids Cheese Slider$5.50
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd
Essex Bar & Bistro image

 

Essex Bar & Bistro

101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHORT RIB SLIDERS$23.00
braised short rib, garlic aioli served on a brioche bun
More about Essex Bar & Bistro
Chima Sliders with chips image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • STEAKS

Chima Steakhouse

139 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (8048 reviews)
Takeout
Chima Sliders with chips$15.00
Certified Angus beef top sirloin patties, fresh spinach, garlic lemon aioli and onion strings. Served with chips.
More about Chima Steakhouse
Banner pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Central Ave

1401 Central Ave., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Slider Pack$26.00
Makes 12 Sliders & comes with coleslaw, slider buns and sauces. Choice of Chopped Pork or Pulled Chicken
Kids Cheese Slider$5.50
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Central Ave
Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Birkdale

16710 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. #103, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Slider Pack$26.00
Kids Cheese Slider$5.50
Slider Pack$26.00
Makes 12 Sliders & comes with coleslaw, slider buns and sauces. Choice of Chopped Pork or Pulled Chicken
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Birkdale
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blackfinn

14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.1 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sliders$12.99
breaded fried chicken with house made marinara and mozzarella cheese, on potato buns, finn fries
Kid Chsbg Sliders$5.99
Cheeseburger Sliders$10.99
More about Blackfinn
Item pic

 

Trolley Barn

2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sliders$10.00
More about Trolley Barn

