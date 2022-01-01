Sliders in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve sliders
STATS Restaurant & Bar
3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte
|STATS Sliders
|$12.00
Angus beef or turkey grilled to perfection on a slider bun with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and our signature STATS cheese sauce
Selwyn Pub
2801 Selwyn Ave, Charlotte
|Dixie Chicken Slider
|$2.95
|2 Slider Combo
|$8.95
|Cheeseburger Slider
|$2.95
Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne
12410 Johnston Rd., Charlotte
|Kids Cheese Slider
|$5.50
|Slider Pack
|$26.00
Makes 12 Sliders & comes with coleslaw, slider buns and sauces. Choice of Chopped Pork or Pulled Chicken
The Workman's Friend
1531 CENTRAL AVE, CHARLOTTE
|Sliders
|$11.00
house ground brisket & ribeye, arugula, oven dried tomato, caramelized onion aioli, Irish porter cheddar, quail egg
Gilde Brewery
3530 Dewitt Lane, Charlotte
|LEBERKASE SLIDERS
|$12.00
Seared Leberkaese, Topped with Pickles, House Sauerkraut, Served on a Mini Kaiser Roll, German Mustard
Legion Brewing
5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte
|CARAMELIZED SHORT RIB SLIDERS
|$11.00
Korean BBQ short ribs with a kimchi slaw, Monterey Jack cheese, and a sesame dressing
Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd
Brandywine Road, Charlotte
|Slider Pack
|$26.00
Makes 12 Sliders & comes with coleslaw, slider buns and sauces. Choice of Chopped Pork or Pulled Chicken
|Kids Cheese Slider
|$5.50
Essex Bar & Bistro
101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|SHORT RIB SLIDERS
|$23.00
braised short rib, garlic aioli served on a brioche bun
Chima Steakhouse
139 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Chima Sliders with chips
|$15.00
Certified Angus beef top sirloin patties, fresh spinach, garlic lemon aioli and onion strings. Served with chips.
Midwood Smokehouse - Central Ave
1401 Central Ave., Charlotte
|Slider Pack
|$26.00
Makes 12 Sliders & comes with coleslaw, slider buns and sauces. Choice of Chopped Pork or Pulled Chicken
|Kids Cheese Slider
|$5.50
Midwood Smokehouse - Birkdale
16710 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. #103, Huntersville
|Slider Pack
|$26.00
|Kids Cheese Slider
|$5.50
|Slider Pack
|$26.00
Makes 12 Sliders & comes with coleslaw, slider buns and sauces. Choice of Chopped Pork or Pulled Chicken
Blackfinn
14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE
|Chicken Parmesan Sliders
|$12.99
breaded fried chicken with house made marinara and mozzarella cheese, on potato buns, finn fries
|Kid Chsbg Sliders
|$5.99
|Cheeseburger Sliders
|$10.99
Trolley Barn
2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte
|Buffalo Chicken Sliders
|$10.00