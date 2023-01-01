Snapper in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve snapper
More about Prime Fish - 11212 Providence Rd W Unit B
SUSHI
Prime Fish - 11212 Providence Rd W Unit B
11212 providence rd w Unit B, Charlotte
|Black Snapper N
|$9.00
|Black Snapper S
|$9.00
|Japanese Snapper* S
|$9.00
More about QC Roti Shop - 500 W Summit Ave
QC Roti Shop - 500 W Summit Ave
500 W Summit Ave, Charlotte
|Stew Red Snapper
|$22.00
More about Sea Level NC - Uptown
SEAFOOD
Sea Level NC - Uptown
129 E. 5th St, Charlotte
|Gnocchi - Snapper
|$39.00
More about LAGZ RESTAURANT|BAR|GRILLE - 2539 LITTLE ROCK ROAD
LAGZ RESTAURANT|BAR|GRILLE - 2539 LITTLE ROCK ROAD
2539 Little Rock Road, Charlotte
|Red Snapper
|$35.75
Grilled or fried whole Red Snapper marinated in our signature herbs & spices marinade, grilled or fried to flaky perfection and served over a choice of Rice, Attieke, or Fried Yam and a side of fried plantains or cabbage