Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snapper in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve snapper

Consumer pic

SUSHI

Prime Fish - 11212 Providence Rd W Unit B

11212 providence rd w Unit B, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Black Snapper N$9.00
Black Snapper S$9.00
Japanese Snapper* S$9.00
More about Prime Fish - 11212 Providence Rd W Unit B
Item pic

 

QC Roti Shop - 500 W Summit Ave

500 W Summit Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Stew Red Snapper$22.00
More about QC Roti Shop - 500 W Summit Ave
Sea Level NC image

SEAFOOD

Sea Level NC - Uptown

129 E. 5th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (2129 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi - Snapper$39.00
More about Sea Level NC - Uptown
LAGZ RESTAURANT|BAR|GRILLE image

 

LAGZ RESTAURANT|BAR|GRILLE - 2539 LITTLE ROCK ROAD

2539 Little Rock Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Snapper$35.75
Grilled or fried whole Red Snapper marinated in our signature herbs & spices marinade, grilled or fried to flaky perfection and served over a choice of Rice, Attieke, or Fried Yam and a side of fried plantains or cabbage
More about LAGZ RESTAURANT|BAR|GRILLE - 2539 LITTLE ROCK ROAD

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Spaghetti

Shrimp Tempura

Macarons

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Peanut Butter Cookies

Banana Pudding

Paneer Tikka

Chimichangas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.7 (35 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

No reviews yet

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (764 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (883 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston