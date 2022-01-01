Spicy noodles in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve spicy noodles
DIM SUM • NOODLES
The Dumpling Lady
1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte
|Spicy Chicken Noodles
|$10.63
Flour noodles with fresh chicken thighs, Serrano peppers, dried chilis, and spices. Very spicy (in a good way)
|Spicy Beef Noodles
|$10.63
Egg noodles, ground beef, ground chilis, and shredded veggies (carrots and cucumbers)
Ru Sans
2440 Park Rd., Charlotte
|Spicy Udon Vegetable Noodles
|$11.95
|Spicy Udon Noodles
|$10.00
|Spicy Udon Chicken Noodles
|$12.95