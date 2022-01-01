Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spicy noodles in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve spicy noodles

DIM SUM • NOODLES

The Dumpling Lady

1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (894 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Noodles$10.63
Flour noodles with fresh chicken thighs, Serrano peppers, dried chilis, and spices. Very spicy (in a good way)
Spicy Beef Noodles$10.63
Egg noodles, ground beef, ground chilis, and shredded veggies (carrots and cucumbers)
More about The Dumpling Lady
Ru Sans

2440 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Udon Vegetable Noodles$11.95
Spicy Udon Noodles$10.00
Spicy Udon Chicken Noodles$12.95
More about Ru Sans
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Cilantro Noodle

2001 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (2052 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bun Bo Hue (Spicy Noodle Soup)$14.50
Thick noodles, spicy beef broth. Served with sliced beef
shank, eye round steak*, pork meatloaf
More about Cilantro Noodle

