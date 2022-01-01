Spinach salad in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve spinach salad
Legion Brewing
1906 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte
|Spinach Salad
|$11.00
Baby spinach tossed in a warm bacon vinaigrette with tomatoes, pickled red onions, blue cheese and candied pecans.
Pinky's Westside Grill
1600 W Morehead St, Charlotte
|Spinach Salad
|$9.95
Fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, feta cheese, artichokes, & sunflower seeds
Killingtons - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|Salmon Spinach Salad
|$16.50
Spinach, Pancetta, eggs, red onions, croutons, and mandarin oranges topped with grilled Salmon and served with Hot Bacon Vinaigrette
Osteria LuCa
4127 Park Road, Charlotte
|Baby Spinach & Arugula Salad
Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Sliced Apples, Sherry Vinaigrette, Balsamic Glaze
|Baby Spinach & Arugula Salad (Lunch)
Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese & Sliced Apples
Cafe Monte
6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte
|Baby Spinach Salad LG
|$11.00
|Baby Spinach Salad
|$11.00
Nothing But Noodles
12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Half Cranberry Spinach Salad
|$4.75
Fresh spinach, dried cranberries and spiced almonds tossed with a sweet poppy seed dressing. (Spicy)
|Full Cranberry Spinach Salad
|$6.75
Fresh spinach, dried cranberries and spiced almonds tossed with a sweet poppy seed dressing. (Spicy)
Nothing but Noodles
7930 Rea Road, Charlotte
|Half Cranberry Spinach Salad
|$4.75
Fresh spinach, dried cranberries and spiced almonds tossed with a sweet poppy seed dressing. (Spicy)
|Full Cranberry Spinach Salad
|$6.75
Fresh spinach, dried cranberries and spiced almonds tossed with a sweet poppy seed dressing. (Spicy)
TACOS • SEAFOOD
The Waterman SE
2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte
|Spinach Salmon Apple Salad
|$18.50
Blackened salmon, spinach, romaine, spiced apples, grape tomatoes, toasted pepitas, goat cheese, maple vinaigrette
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar
4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte
|Spinach Salad
|$9.50
Baby spinach, golden and red beets, caramelized walnuts, arugula, goat cheese, basil ginger vinaigrette
Kings Kitchen
129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE
|Spinach Salad
|$14.00
Bacon, Mushroom Medley, Pickled Onions, Jeweled Eggs, Bléu Cheese Crumbles, Warm Dijon Dressing
EMMY SQUARED
1932 Hawkins Street, Charlotte
|Spinach & Asparagus Salad
|$14.00
fresh spinach, pencil asparagus, crispy speck, pecorino, champagne vinaigrette
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown
150 N College St, Charlotte
|Baby spinach salad
|$15.00
Baby spinach, grilled chicken, marcona almonds, red peppers, goat cheese, egg, port vinaigrette