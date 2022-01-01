Spinach salad in Charlotte

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Legion Brewing

1906 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (535 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach Salad$11.00
Baby spinach tossed in a warm bacon vinaigrette with tomatoes, pickled red onions, blue cheese and candied pecans.
More about Legion Brewing
Item pic

 

Pinky's Westside Grill

1600 W Morehead St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Salad$9.95
Fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, feta cheese, artichokes, & sunflower seeds
More about Pinky's Westside Grill
Killingtons - Huntersville image

 

Killingtons - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Spinach Salad$16.50
Spinach, Pancetta, eggs, red onions, croutons, and mandarin oranges topped with grilled Salmon and served with Hot Bacon Vinaigrette
More about Killingtons - Huntersville
Baby Spinach & Arugula Salad image

 

Osteria LuCa

4127 Park Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baby Spinach & Arugula Salad
Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Sliced Apples, Sherry Vinaigrette, Balsamic Glaze
Baby Spinach & Arugula Salad (Lunch)
Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese & Sliced Apples
More about Osteria LuCa
Item pic

 

Cafe Monte

6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baby Spinach Salad LG$11.00
Baby Spinach Salad$11.00
More about Cafe Monte
Nothing But Noodles image

 

Nothing But Noodles

12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Half Cranberry Spinach Salad$4.75
Fresh spinach, dried cranberries and spiced almonds tossed with a sweet poppy seed dressing. (Spicy)
Full Cranberry Spinach Salad$6.75
Fresh spinach, dried cranberries and spiced almonds tossed with a sweet poppy seed dressing. (Spicy)
More about Nothing But Noodles
Nothing but Noodles image

 

Nothing but Noodles

7930 Rea Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Half Cranberry Spinach Salad$4.75
Fresh spinach, dried cranberries and spiced almonds tossed with a sweet poppy seed dressing. (Spicy)
Full Cranberry Spinach Salad$6.75
Fresh spinach, dried cranberries and spiced almonds tossed with a sweet poppy seed dressing. (Spicy)
More about Nothing but Noodles
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD

The Waterman SE

2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salmon Apple Salad$18.50
Blackened salmon, spinach, romaine, spiced apples, grape tomatoes, toasted pepitas, goat cheese, maple vinaigrette
More about The Waterman SE
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (3483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salad$9.50
Baby spinach, golden and red beets, caramelized walnuts, arugula, goat cheese, basil ginger vinaigrette
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Kings Kitchen image

 

Kings Kitchen

129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salad$14.00
Bacon, Mushroom Medley, Pickled Onions, Jeweled Eggs, Bléu Cheese Crumbles, Warm Dijon Dressing
More about Kings Kitchen
Item pic

 

EMMY SQUARED

1932 Hawkins Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach & Asparagus Salad$14.00
fresh spinach, pencil asparagus, crispy speck, pecorino, champagne vinaigrette
More about EMMY SQUARED
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

150 N College St, Charlotte

Avg 4 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Baby spinach salad$15.00
Baby spinach, grilled chicken, marcona almonds, red peppers, goat cheese, egg, port vinaigrette
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

