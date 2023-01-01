Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Squid in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve squid

Ramen Bar Kazoku

7828 Rea Rd #B, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ikageso (Squid) Karaage$8.00
Japanese fried squid leg.
More about Ramen Bar Kazoku
Umami PokeRito image

 

Umami PokeRito

7510 Pineville Matthews Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ika "Squid" Salad$6.00
More about Umami PokeRito
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Sea Level NC - Uptown

129 E. 5th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (2129 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seven Flavor Squid$16.00
crispy squid with roasted peanuts, chile, micro basil, sweet & spicy tamari
More about Sea Level NC - Uptown
Blacow Burger & Sushi image

 

Blacow Burger & Sushi - Southend

1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Squid Nigiri$6.00
More about Blacow Burger & Sushi - Southend
Mai Japanese Restaurant image

 

MAI JAPANESE RESTAURANT

2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ika - Squid$2.00
Smoked Squid Salad$7.00
Smoked squids marinade in sesame oil dressing
Fried Squid Legs$6.00
Fried squid legs, served with shrimp sauce
More about MAI JAPANESE RESTAURANT

