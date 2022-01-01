Steak burritos in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve steak burritos
Just Fresh - YMCA
5900 Quail Hollow Rd, Charlotte
|Fajita Steak & Egg Burrito
|$6.99
Whole wheat tortilla, scrambled eggs, braised beef, cheddar jack cheese, roasted red peppers and diced red onion
FRENCH FRIES
Just Fresh - Atrium
301 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Fajita Steak & Egg Burrito
|$6.99
Whole wheat tortilla, scrambled eggs, braised beef, cheddar jack cheese, roasted red peppers and diced red onion
Paco's Taco and Tequila - 6401 Carnegie Blvd. #8A,
6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte
|STEAK BURRITO
|$18.50
flour tortilla stuffed with caramelized onions, bell peppers, red rice and grilled steak. Smothered with red and green enchilada sauces and melted mixed cheese.