Steak burritos in Charlotte

Just Fresh - YMCA

5900 Quail Hollow Rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Steak & Egg Burrito$6.99
Whole wheat tortilla, scrambled eggs, braised beef, cheddar jack cheese, roasted red peppers and diced red onion
More about Just Fresh - YMCA
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Just Fresh - Atrium

301 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (112 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Steak & Egg Burrito$6.99
Whole wheat tortilla, scrambled eggs, braised beef, cheddar jack cheese, roasted red peppers and diced red onion
More about Just Fresh - Atrium
Item pic

 

Paco's Taco and Tequila - 6401 Carnegie Blvd. #8A,

6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAK BURRITO$18.50
flour tortilla stuffed with caramelized onions, bell peppers, red rice and grilled steak. Smothered with red and green enchilada sauces and melted mixed cheese.
More about Paco's Taco and Tequila - 6401 Carnegie Blvd. #8A,
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Queen City Bites & Crafts

135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Burrito$12.00
GRILLED SHAVED STEAK, PEPPERS, ONIONS.
Steak Burrito$12.00
Grilled shaved steak, peppers, & onions.
More about Queen City Bites & Crafts

