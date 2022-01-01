Steak salad in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve steak salad
Killingtons - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|Steak Salad
|$17.00
6oz beef tenderloin served with mixed greens, bib lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers and crumbled bleu cheese topped with onion straws.
Nothing But Noodles
12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Steak Salad
|$10.75
Tender sirloin, red bell peppers, grape tomatoes, fried onions, red onions and spinach with Cheddar Jack cheese atop a mound of Romaine lettuce tossed in a Chipotle Ranch dressing. (Spicy)
Nothing but Noodles
7930 Rea Road, Charlotte
|Steak Salad
|$10.75
Tender sirloin, red bell peppers, grape tomatoes, fried onions, red onions and spinach with Cheddar Jack cheese atop a mound of Romaine lettuce tossed in a Chipotle Ranch dressing. (Spicy)
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Queen City Bites & Crafts
135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE
|Steak Salad
|$13.00
MIXED GREENS WITH GRILLED SHAVED STEAK, ONIONS, PEPPERS, TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, JACK CHEESE, AVOCADO.
Legion Brewing
5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte
|STEAK COBB SALAD - GF
|$15.00
Santa Maria spiced grilled flank steak with eggs, avocado, corn, tomato, bacon and herbed goat cheese served over romaine and local greens with a cilantro lime vinaigrette
|STEAK COBB SALAD
|$15.00
Santa Maria spiced grilled flank steak with eggs, avocado, corn, tomato, bacon and herbed goat cheese served over romaine and local greens with a cilantro lime vinaigrette
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park
6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte
|Steak Salad
|$20.00