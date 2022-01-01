Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve steak salad

Killingtons - Huntersville image

 

Killingtons - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Salad$17.00
6oz beef tenderloin served with mixed greens, bib lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers and crumbled bleu cheese topped with onion straws.
More about Killingtons - Huntersville
Nothing But Noodles image

 

Nothing But Noodles

12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Salad$10.75
Tender sirloin, red bell peppers, grape tomatoes, fried onions, red onions and spinach with Cheddar Jack cheese atop a mound of Romaine lettuce tossed in a Chipotle Ranch dressing. (Spicy)
More about Nothing But Noodles
Nothing but Noodles image

 

Nothing but Noodles

7930 Rea Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Salad$10.75
Tender sirloin, red bell peppers, grape tomatoes, fried onions, red onions and spinach with Cheddar Jack cheese atop a mound of Romaine lettuce tossed in a Chipotle Ranch dressing. (Spicy)
More about Nothing but Noodles
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Queen City Bites & Crafts

135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Salad$13.00
MIXED GREENS WITH GRILLED SHAVED STEAK, ONIONS, PEPPERS, TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, JACK CHEESE, AVOCADO.
More about Queen City Bites & Crafts
STEAK COBB SALAD image

 

Legion Brewing

5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAK COBB SALAD - GF$15.00
Santa Maria spiced grilled flank steak with eggs, avocado, corn, tomato, bacon and herbed goat cheese served over romaine and local greens with a cilantro lime vinaigrette
STEAK COBB SALAD$15.00
Santa Maria spiced grilled flank steak with eggs, avocado, corn, tomato, bacon and herbed goat cheese served over romaine and local greens with a cilantro lime vinaigrette
More about Legion Brewing
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park image

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park

6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (953 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Salad$20.00
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blackfinn

14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.1 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Salad$19.99
mixed greens, clue cheese crumbles, roma tomatoes, roasted red peppers, grilled marinated skirt steak, balsamic dressing, fried onion strings GFO
More about Blackfinn

