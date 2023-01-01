Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Item pic

 

Original Chicken & Ribs

1100 Beatties Ford Rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Philly Steak Sandwich$7.95
Philly Steak with lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese, onions & peppers
More about Original Chicken & Ribs
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar - Charlotte

4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (3483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Sandwich$18.00
"Pepito de Ternera" Bistro steak, sauteed onions, piquillo confit, mustard aioli, manchego, pan de cristal
More about Bulla Gastrobar - Charlotte
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown - R2

150 N College St, Charlotte

Avg 4 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Steak* Sandwich$20.00
Denver Steak*, Onion, Pickled Jalapeno, Arugula Pesto, Provolone, Hoagie Roll
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown - R2
Banner pic

 

Legion Brewing - West Morehead

2013 W Morehead St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Steak Sandwich$15.00
Wood grilled marinated flank steak, chimichurri mayo, avocado salsa, pickled jalapeños, pickled red onions, sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and monterey jack.
More about Legion Brewing - West Morehead

