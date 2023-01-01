Steak sandwiches in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
Original Chicken & Ribs
1100 Beatties Ford Rd, Charlotte
|Philly Steak Sandwich
|$7.95
Philly Steak with lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese, onions & peppers
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar - Charlotte
4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte
|Steak Sandwich
|$18.00
"Pepito de Ternera" Bistro steak, sauteed onions, piquillo confit, mustard aioli, manchego, pan de cristal
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown - R2
150 N College St, Charlotte
|Steak* Sandwich
|$20.00
Denver Steak*, Onion, Pickled Jalapeno, Arugula Pesto, Provolone, Hoagie Roll