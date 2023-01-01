Steak tacos in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve steak tacos
37SOL - Charlotte - 8724 Outlets Blvd
8724 Outlets Blvd, Charlotte
|Steak & Egg Tacos
|$15.00
scrambled eggs, marinated steak, queso blanco, salsa fresca
Essex Bar & Bistro
101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Grilled Steak Tacos
|$17.00
three white corn tortillas, tomatillo salsa, red pepper salsa, avocado mousse, micro cilantro, queso fresco.
Paco's Taco and Tequila -
6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte
|WOOD GRILLED STEAK TACO PLATE
|$15.00
onions and bell peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and mixed cheese