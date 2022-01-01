Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve stew

Calle Sol

1205 Thomas Ave,, Charlotte

Bowl of Spanish Bean Soup-Spanish chorizo, onion, garlic, roasted red pepper sautéed together with garbanzo beans and stewed with potatoes in chicken stock and smoked paprika$5.00
Cup of Spanish Bean Soup-Spanish chorizo, onion, garlic, roasted red pepper sautéed together with garbanzo beans and stewed with potatoes in chicken stock and smoked paprika$3.00
Bowl of Spanish Bean Soup-Spanish chorizo, onion, garlic, roasted red pepper sautéed together with garbanzo beans and stewed with potatoes in chicken stock and smoked paprika$5.00
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Bobbee O's BBQ

9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1446 reviews)
Brunswick Stew (SMALL)$6.99
Brunswick Stew (SMALL)$10.99
Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne

12410 Johnston Rd., Charlotte

Brunswick Stew$3.50
The Workman's Friend

1531 CENTRAL AVE, CHARLOTTE

Beef Stew$11.00
braised beef brisket, carrots, celery, onion, baguette
BBQ

Mint Hill Rock Store BBQ

7032 BRIGHTON PARK DR, MINT HILL

BRUNSWICK STEW
Sun's Kitchen

2200 Thrift Rd. Suite 2, Charlotte

Beef Stew Rice Bowl$13.50
Hearty and flavorsome, Sun's Kitchen's rice bowls also come from Dad's family homestyle recipes. The Beef Stew Rice Bowl is another childhood favorite of Brian's. This freshly made comfort food is packed with nutrition and goodness. Full of rich flavors, this dish is popular in northern China. It contains succulent braised beef, potatoes, carrots, and a variety of delicious spices.
CONTAINS: Soy
Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd

Brandywine Road, Charlotte

Brunswick Stew$3.50
Midwood Smokehouse - Central Ave

1401 Central Ave., Charlotte

Cup Brunswick Stew$3.50
Koffee Kup

9601 North Tryon Street Suite F, Charlotte

Stewed Chicken-White$13.00
Stewed Chicken (White meat) served with white rice, two sides, and a choice of bread.
NS

2216 Freedom Drive, Charlotte

Stewed Squash - pint$12.00
Stewed Squash$6.00
Midwood Smokehouse - Birkdale

16710 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. #103, Huntersville

Cup Brunswick Stew$3.50
