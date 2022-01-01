Stew in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve stew
Calle Sol
1205 Thomas Ave,, Charlotte
|Bowl of Spanish Bean Soup-Spanish chorizo, onion, garlic, roasted red pepper sautéed together with garbanzo beans and stewed with potatoes in chicken stock and smoked paprika
|$5.00
|Cup of Spanish Bean Soup-Spanish chorizo, onion, garlic, roasted red pepper sautéed together with garbanzo beans and stewed with potatoes in chicken stock and smoked paprika
|$3.00
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Bobbee O's BBQ
9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte
|Brunswick Stew (SMALL)
|$6.99
Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne
12410 Johnston Rd., Charlotte
|Brunswick Stew
|$3.50
The Workman's Friend
1531 CENTRAL AVE, CHARLOTTE
|Beef Stew
|$11.00
braised beef brisket, carrots, celery, onion, baguette
BBQ
Mint Hill Rock Store BBQ
7032 BRIGHTON PARK DR, MINT HILL
|BRUNSWICK STEW
Sun's Kitchen
2200 Thrift Rd. Suite 2, Charlotte
|Beef Stew Rice Bowl
|$13.50
Hearty and flavorsome, Sun's Kitchen's rice bowls also come from Dad's family homestyle recipes. The Beef Stew Rice Bowl is another childhood favorite of Brian's. This freshly made comfort food is packed with nutrition and goodness. Full of rich flavors, this dish is popular in northern China. It contains succulent braised beef, potatoes, carrots, and a variety of delicious spices.
CONTAINS: Soy
Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd
Brandywine Road, Charlotte
|Brunswick Stew
|$3.50
Midwood Smokehouse - Central Ave
1401 Central Ave., Charlotte
|Cup Brunswick Stew
|$3.50
Koffee Kup
9601 North Tryon Street Suite F, Charlotte
|Stewed Chicken-White
|$13.00
Stewed Chicken (White meat) served with white rice, two sides, and a choice of bread.