Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sticky rice in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve sticky rice

Flip-A-Los image

 

Flip-a-lo’s

7629 Pineville-Matthews Rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sticky White Rice$2.00
More about Flip-a-lo’s
Consumer pic

 

Basil Thai - Uptown

210 N Church St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Sticky Rice$10.00
More about Basil Thai - Uptown

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Cheeseburgers

Edamame

Fritters

Garden Salad

Green Beans

Burritos

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.7 (35 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

No reviews yet

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (780 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (360 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (898 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston