Strawberry shortcake in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Amelie's French Bakery

136 East 36th Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (3925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Shortcake Petit Gateaux$5.99
Vanilla Chiffon cake with a strawberry pastry cream filling, chantilly cream and topped with fresh strawberries.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Amelie's French Bakery

4321 Park Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Shortcake Petit Gateaux$5.99
Vanilla Chiffon cake with a strawberry pastry cream filling, chantilly cream and topped with fresh strawberries.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Amelie's French Bakery

7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Shortcake Petit Gateaux$5.99
Vanilla Chiffon cake with a strawberry pastry cream filling, chantilly cream and topped with fresh strawberries.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blackfinn

14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.1 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Shortcake$8.99
fresh pound cake, sugared strawberries, vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream
More about Blackfinn

