Street tacos in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve street tacos

Be-Em Asian Foodtruck

1848 galleria Blvd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vietnamese Street Tacos (3)$10.00
Served with cucumbers, pickled carrots, jalapenos, cilantro and choice of protein.
More about Be-Em Asian Foodtruck
Bé-Em Asian Kitchen - 1848 Galleria Blvd

1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vietnamese Street Tacos (V)$9.95
(3) Cucumbers, pickled carrots, jalapeños, cilantro, vegan firecracker sauce w/ choice of protein on flour tortillas.
Vietnamese Street Tacos (3)$10.25
Served with cucumbers, pickled carrots, jalapenos, cilantro and choice of protein.
More about Bé-Em Asian Kitchen - 1848 Galleria Blvd

