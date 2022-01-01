Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Summer rolls in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve summer rolls

Item pic

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Summer Rolls$4.00
Chilled rice wrap, rice noodles, lettuce, basil, mint, bean sprouts, peanut dipping sauce | Available Gluten Friendly | Available Veggie Friendly
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Banner pic

 

Bahn Thai

12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Summer Rolls$6.45
Shrimp, lettuce, carrots, Thai basil, bean sprouts, and rice noodles rolled in rice paper with a side of plum sauce. (2 pieces)
More about Bahn Thai
Blacow Burger & Sushi image

 

Blacow Burger & Sushi

1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Summer Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado top spicy salmon crunch w. spicy mayo & eel sauce
More about Blacow Burger & Sushi
Item pic

 

Ru Sans

2440 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Summer Mango Roll$9.95
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Crunchy, Avocado and Mango, Kabayaki Sauce and Mango Sauce
More about Ru Sans
Fern, Flavors From The Garden image

 

Fern, Flavors From The Garden

1419 E Blvd,Ste A, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Summer Rolls$14.00
More about Fern, Flavors From The Garden
Blacow burger sushi bar image

 

Blacow burger sushi bar

517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Summer Roll$14.50
Shrimp tempura, avocado top spicy salmon crunch w. spicy mayo & eel sauce
More about Blacow burger sushi bar

