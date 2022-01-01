Summer rolls in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve summer rolls
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte
|Shrimp Summer Rolls
|$4.00
Chilled rice wrap, rice noodles, lettuce, basil, mint, bean sprouts, peanut dipping sauce | Available Gluten Friendly | Available Veggie Friendly
More about Bahn Thai
Bahn Thai
12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte
|Fresh Summer Rolls
|$6.45
Shrimp, lettuce, carrots, Thai basil, bean sprouts, and rice noodles rolled in rice paper with a side of plum sauce. (2 pieces)
More about Blacow Burger & Sushi
Blacow Burger & Sushi
1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte
|Summer Roll
|$15.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado top spicy salmon crunch w. spicy mayo & eel sauce
More about Ru Sans
Ru Sans
2440 Park Rd., Charlotte
|Summer Mango Roll
|$9.95
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Crunchy, Avocado and Mango, Kabayaki Sauce and Mango Sauce
More about Fern, Flavors From The Garden
Fern, Flavors From The Garden
1419 E Blvd,Ste A, Charlotte
|Summer Rolls
|$14.00