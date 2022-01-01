Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet corn in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve sweet corn

Calle Sol

1205 Thomas Ave,, Charlotte

*Aji Amarillo - our own aji amarillo peppers with freshly squeezed lime juice, ginger, onion and olive oil. Served with sweet potatoes, corn and crispy canchas.$17.00
*Classic - fresh lime juice leche de tigre marinade with sliced onions, cilantro and chili peppers. Served with sweet potatoes, corn and crispy canchas.$15.00
*Aji Amarillo - our own aji amarillo peppers with freshly squeezed lime juice, ginger, onion and olive oil. Served with sweet potatoes, corn and crispy canchas.$15.00
SOUL DINER

3501 E independence Blvd, Charlotte

Honey Boo Boo Sweet Corn Muffin$0.75
