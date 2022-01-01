Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve taco salad

Item pic

 

Jackie Boy's

2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$11.99
Chopped Lettuce, Tomato, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream topped with shredded cheddar & grilled chicken. Served with Chipotle ranch dressing.
More about Jackie Boy's
El Thrifty CLT image

 

El Thrifty CLT

1115 N Brevard Street, STE 100, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$10.00
More about El Thrifty CLT
Southbound image

 

Southbound

2433 south boulevard, charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale Taco Salad$12.00
KALE, BLACK BEANS, ROASTED CORN, ROASTED PEPPERS & ONIONS, CHOPPED CILANTRO, FRESH PICO, HOUSE CREMA, QUESO FRESCO, FRESNO VINAIGRETTE
More about Southbound
Item pic

 

Paco's Taco and Tequila

6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
TOO BIG TACO SALAD$12.00
crispy flour tortilla triangles, black beans and chili con queso. Romaine, corn, tomatoes and cheese tossed in a creamy chili lime dressing. Topped with seasoned ground beef and garnished with sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
More about Paco's Taco and Tequila

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)
