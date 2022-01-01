Taco salad in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve taco salad
Jackie Boy's
2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte
|Taco Salad
|$11.99
Chopped Lettuce, Tomato, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream topped with shredded cheddar & grilled chicken. Served with Chipotle ranch dressing.
Southbound
2433 south boulevard, charlotte
|Kale Taco Salad
|$12.00
KALE, BLACK BEANS, ROASTED CORN, ROASTED PEPPERS & ONIONS, CHOPPED CILANTRO, FRESH PICO, HOUSE CREMA, QUESO FRESCO, FRESNO VINAIGRETTE
Paco's Taco and Tequila
6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte
|TOO BIG TACO SALAD
|$12.00
crispy flour tortilla triangles, black beans and chili con queso. Romaine, corn, tomatoes and cheese tossed in a creamy chili lime dressing. Topped with seasoned ground beef and garnished with sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole