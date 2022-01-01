Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve tandoori

Item pic

 

Botiwalla - Optimist Hall

1115 N Brevard St Suite 203, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tandoori Masala (large tin)$12.99
Spicy, tangy, and bright. This blend was engineered to impart maximum flavor, even for those without a clay tandoori oven. Rub directly on meat, and try it on grilled chicken, marinades, and roasted vegetables.
Tandoori Veggie Roll$9.99
Grilled zucchini, onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers marinated in yogurt, lime juice, Kashmiri chili paste, and North Indian spices. Served w/ Desi slaw, onions, cilantro, and chutney, wrapped in hot-buttered naan.
More about Botiwalla - Optimist Hall
Item pic

 

Dakshin indian Grill

16640 hawfield way dr, #103, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tandoori Tikka$17.99
Tandoori Murg$14.99
marinated chicken with fresh spices and barbecued over flaming clay oven
More about Dakshin indian Grill
Item pic

 

IndiGrille

1600 East Woodlawn Road, Unit 150, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tandoori Chicken Kati Roll$7.49
Tandoori Chicken
Tandoori Paneer Kati Roll$7.49
Semi-soft Indian cheese, sauteed in cumin, garlic and seasonings
More about IndiGrille

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Maki

Shrimp Basket

Garlic Parmesan

Vanilla Cake

Filet Mignon

Fajitas

Macaroni Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston