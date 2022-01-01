Tandoori in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve tandoori
More about Botiwalla - Optimist Hall
Botiwalla - Optimist Hall
1115 N Brevard St Suite 203, Charlotte
|Tandoori Masala (large tin)
|$12.99
Spicy, tangy, and bright. This blend was engineered to impart maximum flavor, even for those without a clay tandoori oven. Rub directly on meat, and try it on grilled chicken, marinades, and roasted vegetables.
|Tandoori Veggie Roll
|$9.99
Grilled zucchini, onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers marinated in yogurt, lime juice, Kashmiri chili paste, and North Indian spices. Served w/ Desi slaw, onions, cilantro, and chutney, wrapped in hot-buttered naan.
More about Dakshin indian Grill
Dakshin indian Grill
16640 hawfield way dr, #103, Charlotte
|Tandoori Tikka
|$17.99
|Tandoori Murg
|$14.99
marinated chicken with fresh spices and barbecued over flaming clay oven