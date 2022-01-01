Tarts in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve tarts
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Amelie's French Bakery
136 East 36th Street, Charlotte
|Mixed Berry Tart
A personal size tart with a pâte sucrée crust baked with almond cream and fresh berries topped with an apricot glaze.
|Strawberry Buttermilk Tart
Buttermilk custard baked tart topped with powdered sugar and sliced glazed strawberries.
|Lemon Raspberry Mini Tart
A mini version of our lemon raspberry tart with flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with lemon custard, topped with a toasted meringue and fresh raspberries.
Amelie's French Bakery
4321 Park Road, Charlotte
|Strawberry Buttermilk Tart
|Mixed Berry Tart
|Strawberry Buttermilk Mini Tart
TACOS • SEAFOOD
The Waterman SE
2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte
|Key Lime Tart
|$9.50
lime caramel glaze, vanilla whipped cream
Essex Bar & Bistro
101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Tart
|$8.00
|Apple Tart
|$9.00
Amelie's French Bakery
7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte
|Mixed Berry Tart
|Strawberry Buttermilk Mini Tart
|Lemon Raspberry Mini Tart
