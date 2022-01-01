Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve tarts

Harry's Grille & Tavern

8426 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Tart$7.50
More about Harry's Grille & Tavern
Cafe Monte

6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fruit Tart$8.00
More about Cafe Monte
SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Amelie's French Bakery

136 East 36th Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (3925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mixed Berry Tart
A personal size tart with a pâte sucrée crust baked with almond cream and fresh berries topped with an apricot glaze.
Strawberry Buttermilk Tart
Buttermilk custard baked tart topped with powdered sugar and sliced glazed strawberries.
Lemon Raspberry Mini Tart
A mini version of our lemon raspberry tart with flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with lemon custard, topped with a toasted meringue and fresh raspberries.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Amelie's French Bakery

4321 Park Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Buttermilk Tart
Buttermilk custard baked tart topped with powdered sugar and sliced glazed strawberries.
Mixed Berry Tart
A personal size tart with a pâte sucrée crust baked with almond cream and fresh berries topped with an apricot glaze.
Strawberry Buttermilk Mini Tart
Mini version of our strawberry buttermilk tart. Buttermilk custard baked tart topped with powdered sugar and sliced glazed strawberries.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
TACOS • SEAFOOD

The Waterman SE

2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Tart$9.50
lime caramel glaze, vanilla whipped cream
More about The Waterman SE
Essex Bar & Bistro

101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tart$8.00
Apple Tart$9.00
More about Essex Bar & Bistro
Amelie's French Bakery

7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mixed Berry Tart
A personal size tart with a pâte sucrée crust baked with almond cream and fresh berries topped with an apricot glaze.
Strawberry Buttermilk Mini Tart
Mini version of our strawberry buttermilk tart. Buttermilk custard baked tart topped with powdered sugar and sliced glazed strawberries.
Lemon Raspberry Mini Tart
A mini version of our lemon raspberry tart with flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with lemon custard, topped with a toasted meringue and fresh raspberries.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Napa on Providence

110 Perrin Pl, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Rhubarb Crumb Tart$10.00
strawberry rhubarb tart, brown butter crumble, white chocolate mousse, strawberry compote, candied mint leaves
More about Napa on Providence

