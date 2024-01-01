Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai salad in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve thai salad

Thai Chicken Salade image

 

Cafe Monte French Bakery and Bistro

6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Chicken Salade$16.00
Thai Chicken Salade$19.00
Thai Chicken Salad$18.00
More about Cafe Monte French Bakery and Bistro
Item pic

 

Tiger Thai - 4400 Sharon Rd

4400 Sharon Rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Beef Salad$13.95
Mixed greens, red onion, fresh mango, peanuts, tomato, chic peas With ginger sesame dressing
More about Tiger Thai - 4400 Sharon Rd
Banner pic

 

Thai Taste - Dilworth

324 East Blvd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
11. Thai Salad$9.00
A combination of lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, fried tofu and topped with Thai peanut dressing and crispy noodles.
More about Thai Taste - Dilworth
Trolley Barn image

 

Trolley Barn - Trolley Barn

2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Thai Beef and Noodle Salad$16.00
Wood-Grilled steak, noodles, lettuce, sugar snaps, cucumber, red onion, tomato, mint, and ground peanuts with a Thai style dressing
More about Trolley Barn - Trolley Barn

