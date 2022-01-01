Tiramisu in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve tiramisu
More about Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte
|Tiramisu Crema
|$5.95
Classic milk tea topped with mousse crema and cocoa powder
More about The Bella Ciao
PIZZA • PASTA
The Bella Ciao
201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Tiramisu
|$6.50
Italian dessert of coffee and liqueurs with a blend of mascarpone, cream and cocoa
More about Patty and The Dogs Food Truck
Patty and The Dogs Food Truck
3500 Latrobe Drive, Charlotte
|Tiramisu Sundae
|$7.75
Coffee Sauce, Whipped Cream, Ladyfinger Pieces and Cocoa Powder on top of either Vanilla or Chocolate Gelato
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA
Portofino's Italian Restaurant
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|TIRAMISU
|$7.95
Tiramisu is an elegant and rich layered Italian dessert made with delicate ladyfinger cookies, espresso or instant espresso, mascarpone cheese, eggs, sugar,