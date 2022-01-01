Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve tiramisu

Item pic

 

Bé-Em Asian Kitchen

1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tiramisu Crema$5.95
Classic milk tea topped with mousse crema and cocoa powder
More about Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

The Bella Ciao

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tiramisu$6.50
Italian dessert of coffee and liqueurs with a blend of mascarpone, cream and cocoa
More about The Bella Ciao
Item pic

 

Patty and The Dogs Food Truck

3500 Latrobe Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu Sundae$7.75
Coffee Sauce, Whipped Cream, Ladyfinger Pieces and Cocoa Powder on top of either Vanilla or Chocolate Gelato
More about Patty and The Dogs Food Truck
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Portofino's Italian Restaurant

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TIRAMISU$7.95
Tiramisu is an elegant and rich layered Italian dessert made with delicate ladyfinger cookies, espresso or instant espresso, mascarpone cheese, eggs, sugar,
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant image

 

Mama Ricotta's Restaurant

601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$9.00
Ladyfinger cookies soaked in Kahlua, layered with sweetened mascarpone.
More about Mama Ricotta's Restaurant

