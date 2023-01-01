Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tofu soup in
Charlotte
/
Charlotte
/
Tofu Soup
Charlotte restaurants that serve tofu soup
Ru Sans
2440 Park Rd., Charlotte
No reviews yet
Vegetables & Tofu Miso Soup
$5.50
More about Ru Sans
BopBop - BopBop-2315 N Davidson St #300
2315 N Davidson St #300, Charlotte
No reviews yet
Tofu Soup (순두부 찌개)
$9.99
More about BopBop - BopBop-2315 N Davidson St #300
Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte
Buffalo Wings
Home Fries
Chocolate Mousse
Lobsters
Chicken Noodle Soup
Fried Rice
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
Garlic Bread
Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore
Uptown
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
NoDa
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Elizabeth
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Ballantyne
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
South End
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Dilworth
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
South Park
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Plaza Midwood
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Steele Creek
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
More near Charlotte to explore
Fort Mill
Avg 4.7
(37 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Huntersville
Avg 4.6
(26 restaurants)
Cornelius
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Matthews
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Waxhaw
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 5
(14 restaurants)
Gastonia
Avg 4.8
(13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Albemarle
No reviews yet
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(25 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Pinehurst
No reviews yet
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(122 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(858 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(379 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.6
(237 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(372 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(393 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(989 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston