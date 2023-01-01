Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tofu soup in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve tofu soup

Ru Sans image

 

Ru Sans

2440 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetables & Tofu Miso Soup$5.50
More about Ru Sans
Item pic

 

BopBop - BopBop-2315 N Davidson St #300

2315 N Davidson St #300, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tofu Soup (순두부 찌개)$9.99
More about BopBop - BopBop-2315 N Davidson St #300

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Buffalo Wings

Home Fries

Chocolate Mousse

Lobsters

Chicken Noodle Soup

Fried Rice

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Garlic Bread

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.7 (37 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (14 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

No reviews yet

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (25 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (858 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (379 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (237 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (989 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston