Tomato salad in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve tomato salad

Calle Sol

1205 Thomas Ave,, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small 1205 Salad - crisp shredded iceberg lettuce tossed with ham, swiss, green olives, grape tomatoes, Romano cheese and choice of dressing$8.00
Large 1205 Salad - crisp shredded iceberg lettuce tossed with ham, swiss, green olives, grape tomatoes, Romano cheese and choice of dressing$12.00
More about Calle Sol
Osteria LuCa

4127 Park Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Corn & Tomato Salad$9.00
Fresh Basil & White Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Osteria LuCa
Nothing But Noodles

12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sun-Dried Tomato Salad$7.25
Farfalle pasta, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes and walnuts tossed in a roasted garlic balsamic vinaigrette. Garnished with fresh grated Parmesan cheese.
More about Nothing But Noodles
Nothing but Noodles

7930 Rea Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sun-Dried Tomato Salad$7.25
Farfalle pasta, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes and walnuts tossed in a roasted garlic balsamic vinaigrette. Garnished with fresh grated Parmesan cheese.
More about Nothing but Noodles

