Tomato salad in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve tomato salad
Calle Sol
1205 Thomas Ave,, Charlotte
|Small 1205 Salad - crisp shredded iceberg lettuce tossed with ham, swiss, green olives, grape tomatoes, Romano cheese and choice of dressing
|$8.00
|Large 1205 Salad - crisp shredded iceberg lettuce tossed with ham, swiss, green olives, grape tomatoes, Romano cheese and choice of dressing
|$12.00
Osteria LuCa
4127 Park Road, Charlotte
|Corn & Tomato Salad
|$9.00
Fresh Basil & White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Nothing But Noodles
12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Sun-Dried Tomato Salad
|$7.25
Farfalle pasta, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes and walnuts tossed in a roasted garlic balsamic vinaigrette. Garnished with fresh grated Parmesan cheese.