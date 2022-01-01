Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve tortas

Consumer pic

 

Mal Pan

4625 Piedmont Row Dr 115 D, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Torta de Cochinita Pibil$16.00
roasted pork shoulder in achiote marinade, beans, queso panela, escabeche, guacamole, slaw, xni pek Doña Maria, specially made bolillo by Dukes Bread
More about Mal Pan
Consumer pic

 

The People’s Market Elizabeth

1609 Elizabeth ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Torta$11.99
Barbacoa or Grilled Chicken, roasted poblano peppers, pico, avocado crema, chihuahua cheese
More about The People’s Market Elizabeth
El Thrifty CLT image

 

El Thrifty CLT

1115 N Brevard Street, STE 100, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Traditional Street Torta$14.00
More about El Thrifty CLT
Banner pic

 

Legion Brewing - South Park

5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Torta De Chile Colorado$15.00
More about Legion Brewing - South Park
Item pic

 

Trolley Barn - Trolley Barn

2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Grilled Cheese Torta$16.00
seasoned steak grilled and served on a torta bun with chimichurri mayo, avocado salsa. pickled jalapenos, sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, Chihuahua cheese and Monterey jack
More about Trolley Barn - Trolley Barn

