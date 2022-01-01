Tortas in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve tortas
Mal Pan
4625 Piedmont Row Dr 115 D, Charlotte
|Torta de Cochinita Pibil
|$16.00
roasted pork shoulder in achiote marinade, beans, queso panela, escabeche, guacamole, slaw, xni pek Doña Maria, specially made bolillo by Dukes Bread
The People’s Market Elizabeth
1609 Elizabeth ave, Charlotte
|Torta
|$11.99
Barbacoa or Grilled Chicken, roasted poblano peppers, pico, avocado crema, chihuahua cheese
El Thrifty CLT
1115 N Brevard Street, STE 100, Charlotte
|Traditional Street Torta
|$14.00
Legion Brewing - South Park
5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte
|Torta De Chile Colorado
|$15.00
Trolley Barn - Trolley Barn
2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte
|Carne Asada Grilled Cheese Torta
|$16.00
seasoned steak grilled and served on a torta bun with chimichurri mayo, avocado salsa. pickled jalapenos, sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, Chihuahua cheese and Monterey jack