Tortellini in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve tortellini
More about Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
PIZZA • SALADS
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte
|Cheese Tortellini Alfredo
|$13.50
More about Empire Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Pizza
7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill
|Pesto Cream Tortellini
|$14.00
Pesto Cream, Grilled Chicken, Mushroom.
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA
Portofino's Italian Restaurant
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|TORTELLINI GORGONZOLA D
|$15.25
Sauted garlic ,mushrooms, chop chicken ,gorgonola creamy sauce
|TORTELLINI GORGONZOLA L
|$10.95
Sauted garlic, mushrooms , chop chicken ,in gorgonzola creamy sauce
|TORTELLINI HAM ONIONS D
|$10.50
Ham , onions , in Alfredo creamy sauce