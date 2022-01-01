Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve tortellini

Brooklyn Pizza Parlor image

PIZZA • SALADS

Brooklyn Pizza Parlor

7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Tortellini Alfredo$13.50
More about Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill

Avg 4.6 (176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pesto Cream Tortellini$14.00
Pesto Cream, Grilled Chicken, Mushroom.
More about Empire Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Portofino's Italian Restaurant

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TORTELLINI GORGONZOLA D$15.25
Sauted garlic ,mushrooms, chop chicken ,gorgonola creamy sauce
TORTELLINI GORGONZOLA L$10.95
Sauted garlic, mushrooms , chop chicken ,in gorgonzola creamy sauce
TORTELLINI HAM ONIONS D$10.50
Ham , onions , in Alfredo creamy sauce
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Lorenzo's Pizzeria

16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (640 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tortellini & Spinach Soup$6.99
Tortellini Alla Lorenzo$13.99
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria

