Tortilla soup in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Cantina 1511- Park Rd - 4271 - B Park Road

4271 - B Park Road, Charlotte

Bowl Tortilla Soup$6.95
Paco's Taco and Tequila - 6401 Carnegie Blvd. #8A,

6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP - CUP$4.00
made with poached chicken, carrots, tomatoes, potatoes and chilies. Garnished with cilantro, avocado, jalapeno, lime and tortilla strips
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP - BOWL$6.00
made with poached chicken, carrots, tomatoes, potatoes and chilies. Garnished with cilantro, avocado, jalapeño, lime and tortilla strips
