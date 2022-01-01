Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Yamazaru image

 

Yamazaru

2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SPICY TUNA ROLL *$6.50
W/CUCUMBER
TUNA FRESH ROLL *$7.50
FRESH TUNA, CRAB SALAD, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER, LETTUCE, GARLIC PONZU
A) 5 NIGIRI / TUNA ROLL *$18.00
More about Yamazaru
Consumer pic

SUSHI

Prime Fish

11212 providence rd w Unit B, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.00
Tuna Avocado Roll$9.00
Tuna Roll*$9.00
More about Prime Fish
Banner pic

 

Bahn Thai

12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Lover Maki Roll$12.45
Spicy Tuna topped with Tuna, spicy mayo, EEl sauce and scallions. (8 to 10 pieces per roll)
Tekka Roll (Tuna Roll)$6.45
Tuna Roll (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.45
Tuna mixed with spicy sauce and tempura flakes.(6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
More about Bahn Thai
Soul Gastrolounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Gastrolounge

1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2256 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll$11.00
Dancing Tuna Roll$14.00
seared tuna and avocado, topped with spicy tuna, jalapeño, tobiko, spicy mayo & wasabi aioli
More about Soul Gastrolounge
Park Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Park Sushi

6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MAGURO (Tuna) ROLL$8.00
tuna, sesame seed
SPICY MAGURO (Tuna) ROLL$8.00
tuna, tempura bits, spicy sauce, sesame seed
MAGURO (Tuna) AVOCADO ROLL$9.00
tuna, avocado, sesame seed
More about Park Sushi
Blacow Burger & Sushi image

 

Blacow Burger & Sushi

1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Tuna Roll$16.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado top with black peppered tuna
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.50
Tuna Avocado Roll$7.50
More about Blacow Burger & Sushi
Mai Japanese Restaurant image

 

Mai Japanese Restaurant

2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Roll$5.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.00
Tuna, cucumber & spicy aioli. Topped with smelt roe. (8pc)
More about Mai Japanese Restaurant
Item pic

 

Ru Sans

2440 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ultimate Tuna Roll$11.95
Tempura Avocado inside seared Tuna. Topped with Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce and Green Onion
Crispy Tuna Roll$10.95
Fresh Tuna wrapped in Seaweed then lightly Katsu Fried. Sriracha Mayo, Ponzu Sauce and Green Onion
Tuna & Avocado Roll$7.50
More about Ru Sans
Blacow burger sushi bar image

 

Blacow burger sushi bar

517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Tuna Roll$8.00
Tuna Avocado Roll$8.00
More about Blacow burger sushi bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Kebabs

Nigiri

Fish Sandwiches

Cornbread

Chocolate Mousse

Carrot Cake

Caramel Cake

Meatball Subs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston