Tuna rolls in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve tuna rolls
Yamazaru
2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte
|SPICY TUNA ROLL *
|$6.50
W/CUCUMBER
|TUNA FRESH ROLL *
|$7.50
FRESH TUNA, CRAB SALAD, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER, LETTUCE, GARLIC PONZU
|A) 5 NIGIRI / TUNA ROLL *
|$18.00
SUSHI
Prime Fish
11212 providence rd w Unit B, Charlotte
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$7.00
|Tuna Avocado Roll
|$9.00
|Tuna Roll*
|$9.00
Bahn Thai
12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte
|Tuna Lover Maki Roll
|$12.45
Spicy Tuna topped with Tuna, spicy mayo, EEl sauce and scallions. (8 to 10 pieces per roll)
|Tekka Roll (Tuna Roll)
|$6.45
Tuna Roll (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$7.45
Tuna mixed with spicy sauce and tempura flakes.(6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Gastrolounge
1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$11.00
|Dancing Tuna Roll
|$14.00
seared tuna and avocado, topped with spicy tuna, jalapeño, tobiko, spicy mayo & wasabi aioli
SUSHI • RAMEN
Park Sushi
6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte
|MAGURO (Tuna) ROLL
|$8.00
tuna, sesame seed
|SPICY MAGURO (Tuna) ROLL
|$8.00
tuna, tempura bits, spicy sauce, sesame seed
|MAGURO (Tuna) AVOCADO ROLL
|$9.00
tuna, avocado, sesame seed
Blacow Burger & Sushi
1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte
|Blackened Tuna Roll
|$16.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado top with black peppered tuna
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.50
|Tuna Avocado Roll
|$7.50
Mai Japanese Restaurant
2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A, CHARLOTTE
|Tuna Roll
|$5.00
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$6.00
Tuna, cucumber & spicy aioli. Topped with smelt roe. (8pc)
Ru Sans
2440 Park Rd., Charlotte
|Ultimate Tuna Roll
|$11.95
Tempura Avocado inside seared Tuna. Topped with Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce and Green Onion
|Crispy Tuna Roll
|$10.95
Fresh Tuna wrapped in Seaweed then lightly Katsu Fried. Sriracha Mayo, Ponzu Sauce and Green Onion
|Tuna & Avocado Roll
|$7.50