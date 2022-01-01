Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey burgers in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve turkey burgers

Item pic

 

Ilios Cafe at CPI

4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Santa Fe Turkey Burger$6.00
Homemade turkey patty, leaf lettuce,
tomatoes, jalapeños, corn salsa, avocado, chiptole aioli, brioche bun.
Please choose choice of side:
french fries, sweet potato fries, homemade chips, bag of chips, side salad, cup of soup, cup of fruit, apple or banana
More about Ilios Cafe at CPI
Boardwalk Billy's - University image

 

Boardwalk Billy's - University

9005 J M Keynes Dr #2, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Burger$9.99
Grilled & topped with white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, & red onion, with a side of pesto mayonnaise
More about Boardwalk Billy's - University
Turkey Burger image

 

Just Fresh

5900 Quail Hollow Rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Burger$9.99
Fresh ground turkey burger, cheddar cheese, honey mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on a brioche bun
More about Just Fresh
Item pic

 

Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd

1636 Sardis Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Burger$9.99
Grilled with melted white cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato & pesto mayonnaise.
More about Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd
Turkey Burger image

SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

Just Fresh

14136 Rivergate Pkwy, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (1089 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Burger$10.99
Fresh ground turkey burger, cheddar cheese, honey mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on a brioche bun
More about Just Fresh

