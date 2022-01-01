Turkey burgers in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve turkey burgers
Ilios Cafe at CPI
4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte
|Santa Fe Turkey Burger
|$6.00
Homemade turkey patty, leaf lettuce,
tomatoes, jalapeños, corn salsa, avocado, chiptole aioli, brioche bun.
Please choose choice of side:
french fries, sweet potato fries, homemade chips, bag of chips, side salad, cup of soup, cup of fruit, apple or banana
Boardwalk Billy's - University
9005 J M Keynes Dr #2, Charlotte
|Turkey Burger
|$9.99
Grilled & topped with white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, & red onion, with a side of pesto mayonnaise
Just Fresh
5900 Quail Hollow Rd, Charlotte
|Turkey Burger
|$9.99
Fresh ground turkey burger, cheddar cheese, honey mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on a brioche bun
Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd
1636 Sardis Rd., Charlotte
|Turkey Burger
|$9.99
Grilled with melted white cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato & pesto mayonnaise.