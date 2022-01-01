Vegetable tempura in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve vegetable tempura
More about Bahn Thai
Bahn Thai
12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte
|Vegetable Tempura Roll
|$10.45
Cream Cheese, Avocado, Cucumber, Carrots & Seaweed salad tempura fried & topped with EEl sauce & spicy mayo (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
More about Mai Japanese Restaurant
Mai Japanese Restaurant
2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A, CHARLOTTE
|Vegetable Tempura Udon
|$9.00
Udon noodle with fish broth based soup & vegetable tempura
|Vegetables Tempura
|$6.00
Varieties of vegetable tempura (8pcs)