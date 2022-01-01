Vietnamese coffee in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Charlotte
1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte
|Vietnamese Coffee
|$4.00
Bé-Em Asian Kitchen - 1848 Galleria Blvd
1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte
|VEGAN Vietnamese Coffee (16 oz)
|$5.50
Smooth, creamy Vietnamese coffee…taste just like the original , but dairy-free! We’ve been working hard to perfect this recipe for our vegan fans! At Be-em, we’ll always make sure our vegan fans are living their best life with all the delis food and tasty drinks !
|Vietnamese Coffee
|$5.50
Condense milk, expresso, half and half, and a dash of Vietnamese love…the birth of the best coffee on the whole wide world! Yes, of course we’re bias ;)
