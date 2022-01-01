Waffles in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve waffles
GRILL
Clutch Kitchen & Pour House
601 S. Cedar St, Charlotte
|Waffle Fries
|$3.00
Regular
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Living Kitchen
2000 South Blvd, Charlotte
|WAFFLE
|$13.00
Oat and cassava flour waffles, berry coulis, cashew crema, fresh berries, and maple syrup
GWRNoDa
610 Anderson Street, Charlotte
|Chicken n Waffles
|$16.95
Pizza Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, Waffles, Maple Syrup Swirl
Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte
|Waffle Fries
|$3.99
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Haberdish
3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte
|Waffle
|$5.00
liège style waffle with pearl sugar
|Waffles with Fruit
|$12.00
two waffles, fruit compote, lemon whip
|Waffle Sundae
|$12.00
pearl sugar waffle, house buttermilk ice cream, pecan caramel
contains: nuts, dairy, gluten, and eggs
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
BoxCar Betty's
1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte
|Chicken Not So Waffle
|$9.99
The Chicken "Not So Waffle" sandwich comes on a Martins Potato Bun with Bacon Jam, Pimiento Cheese, Tomato and Maple Syrup.
TACOS • SEAFOOD
The Waterman SE
2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.00
fried Springer Mountain chicken, two pearled Belgian waffles, chipotle maple syrup
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Heist Brewery
2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte
|Chicken & Waffle Sandwich
|$12.00
Sriracha fried chicken. Crispy bacon. Scrambled egg. Hot sauce butter.
Maple syrup. Waffles.
DOES NOT COME WITH A SIDE.
|Chicken & Waffle Tacos
|$12.00
Sriracha buttermilk fried chicken with hot sauce butter on top of 3 fluffy made-to-order waffles. Served with a side of maple syrup.
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar
4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte
|Chicken & Waffles
|$15.00
Rosemary maple syrup, buttermilk waffles
|Hazelnut Waffles
|$10.00
Nutella, chocolate shavings, white chocolate Chantilly, toasted almonds
From Philly to Charlit
2200 Thrift rd, Charlotte
|6pcChicken and 4(triangle)waffle wedges
|$15.00
|Cinnamon roll waffles
|$6.00
|Cookies and cream waffles
|$6.00
Essex Bar & Bistro
101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$6.00
Fern, Flavors From The Garden
1419 E Blvd,Ste A, Charlotte
|"Chick'n" and Waffles
|$14.00
UGF Fried Oyster Mushrooms/ Seitan "Chick'n"/Maple Syrup
|Single Waffle
|$5.00
Napa on Providence
110 Perrin Pl, Charlotte
|Chicken & Waffle
|$17.00
white cheddar & chive waffle, spicy maple syrup, fines herbes
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
4015 Craft Street, Charlotte
|Waffle
|$7.00
A thick, fluffy Belgian style waffle studded with sugar crystals. Includes syrup and whipped topping.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Piedmont Social House
2135 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|Chicken n' Waffles
|$14.49
Hand breaded chicken tenders, fresh belgian waffles, drizzled with maple honey mustard and served with warm maple syrup on the side
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
The Fairwood 226
226 Fairwood Avenue, Charlotte
|Chicken And Waffle
|$8.00
Chicken Tenders and a Belgian Waffle with Pearl Sugar served with Maple Syrup. Sweet and Savory
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blackfinn
14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE
|Chicken & Waffles
|$13.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Caswell Station
366 N Caswell Rd, Charlotte
|Waffle Fries
|$3.00
Dee’s Vegan To-Go
1540 West Blvd Ste 100, Charlotte
|Fried Chick'n & Waffles
|$15.99
Crispy breaded and fried plant-based chick’n sliced and served with homemade waffles and real maple syrup
|FRIED CHIK’N & WAFFLES
|$15.99
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Lulu's Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood
2400 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte
|Red Velvet Waffle
|$4.00
|LuLu's Chicken & Waffles
|$13.95