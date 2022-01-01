Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve waffles

Clutch Kitchen & Pour House image

GRILL

Clutch Kitchen & Pour House

601 S. Cedar St, Charlotte

Avg 4.1 (204 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Fries$3.00
Regular
More about Clutch Kitchen & Pour House
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Living Kitchen

2000 South Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (2050 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
WAFFLE$13.00
Oat and cassava flour waffles, berry coulis, cashew crema, fresh berries, and maple syrup
More about Living Kitchen
2b086b41-aa33-4d40-bb74-b4c25fc578b9 image

 

GWRNoDa

610 Anderson Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken n Waffles$16.95
Pizza Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, Waffles, Maple Syrup Swirl
More about GWRNoDa
Item pic

 

Bé-Em Asian Kitchen

1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Waffle Fries$3.99
More about Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Haberdish

3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1642 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle$5.00
liège style waffle with pearl sugar
Waffles with Fruit$12.00
two waffles, fruit compote, lemon whip
Waffle Sundae$12.00
pearl sugar waffle, house buttermilk ice cream, pecan caramel
contains: nuts, dairy, gluten, and eggs
More about Haberdish
Consumer pic

 

Jackie Boy's

2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Waffles
More about Jackie Boy's
BoxCar Betty's image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BoxCar Betty's

1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Not So Waffle$9.99
The Chicken "Not So Waffle" sandwich comes on a Martins Potato Bun with Bacon Jam, Pimiento Cheese, Tomato and Maple Syrup.
More about BoxCar Betty's
Cafe Monte image

 

Cafe Monte

6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Duck Confit Waffle$16.00
More about Cafe Monte
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD

The Waterman SE

2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffles$17.00
fried Springer Mountain chicken, two pearled Belgian waffles, chipotle maple syrup
More about The Waterman SE
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Heist Brewery

2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte

Avg 4 (2000 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Waffle Sandwich$12.00
Sriracha fried chicken. Crispy bacon. Scrambled egg. Hot sauce butter.
Maple syrup. Waffles.
DOES NOT COME WITH A SIDE.
Chicken & Waffle Tacos$12.00
Sriracha buttermilk fried chicken with hot sauce butter on top of 3 fluffy made-to-order waffles. Served with a side of maple syrup.
More about Heist Brewery
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (3483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffles$15.00
Rosemary maple syrup, buttermilk waffles
Hazelnut Waffles$10.00
Nutella, chocolate shavings, white chocolate Chantilly, toasted almonds
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Item pic

 

From Philly to Charlit

2200 Thrift rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
6pcChicken and 4(triangle)waffle wedges$15.00
Cinnamon roll waffles$6.00
Cookies and cream waffles$6.00
More about From Philly to Charlit
Essex Bar & Bistro image

 

Essex Bar & Bistro

101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$6.00
More about Essex Bar & Bistro
Fern, Flavors From The Garden image

 

Fern, Flavors From The Garden

1419 E Blvd,Ste A, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
"Chick'n" and Waffles$14.00
UGF Fried Oyster Mushrooms/ Seitan "Chick'n"/Maple Syrup
Single Waffle$5.00
More about Fern, Flavors From The Garden
Banner pic

 

Napa on Providence

110 Perrin Pl, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffle$17.00
white cheddar & chive waffle, spicy maple syrup, fines herbes
More about Napa on Providence
Item pic

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee

4015 Craft Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffle$7.00
A thick, fluffy Belgian style waffle studded with sugar crystals. Includes syrup and whipped topping.
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
Chicken n' Waffles image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Piedmont Social House

2135 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4 (616 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken n' Waffles$14.49
Hand breaded chicken tenders, fresh belgian waffles, drizzled with maple honey mustard and served with warm maple syrup on the side
More about Piedmont Social House
The Fairwood 226 image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

The Fairwood 226

226 Fairwood Avenue, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken And Waffle$8.00
Chicken Tenders and a Belgian Waffle with Pearl Sugar served with Maple Syrup. Sweet and Savory
More about The Fairwood 226
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blackfinn

14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.1 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Waffles$13.99
More about Blackfinn
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Caswell Station

366 N Caswell Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (223 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Waffle Fries$3.00
More about Caswell Station
Restaurant banner

 

Dee’s Vegan To-Go

1540 West Blvd Ste 100, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chick'n & Waffles$15.99
Crispy breaded and fried plant-based chick’n sliced and served with homemade waffles and real maple syrup
FRIED CHIK’N & WAFFLES$15.99
More about Dee’s Vegan To-Go
Restaurant banner

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Lulu's Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood

2400 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.2 (1240 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red Velvet Waffle$4.00
LuLu's Chicken & Waffles$13.95
More about Lulu's Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

901 S. Kings Drive, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1248 reviews)
Chicken & Waffle Skewers$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
More about The Melting Pot

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Octopus

Collard Greens

Tomato Salad

Chai Tea

Veggie Rolls

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Spinach Salad

Caramel Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston