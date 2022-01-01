Wedge salad in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve wedge salad
Harry's Grille & Tavern
8426 Park Rd., Charlotte
|Wedge Salad
|$8.50
iceberg, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, Roth blue cheese, house blue cheese
*Gluten Free
The Goodyear House
3032 North Davidson Street, Charlotte
|Wedge Salad
|$14.00
Iceberg lettuce chopped with Benton's bacon, bleu cheese, tomatoes, buttermilk dressing, & ranch crumbs
The Crunkleton
1957 East 7th street, CHARLOTTE
|Wedge Salad
|$14.00
Smoked Bacon, Blistered Tomato, Shaved Purple Onion, Benne, Gates Bleu
Napa on Providence
110 Perrin Pl, Charlotte
|Wedge Salad
|$11.00
bibb lettuce, grape tomatoes, smoked bacon lardons, gorgonzola, egg, shaved watermelon radish, creamy garlic dressing, vincotto
Letty's
2121 Shamrock Dr, Charlotte
|Wedge Salad
|$7.95
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, bacon bits, bleu cheese dressing