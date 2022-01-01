Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve wedge salad

Item pic

 

Harry's Grille & Tavern

8426 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wedge Salad$8.50
iceberg, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, Roth blue cheese, house blue cheese
*Gluten Free
More about Harry's Grille & Tavern
9c2ae2e7-131e-4723-819b-35bff1bcb191 image

 

The Goodyear House

3032 North Davidson Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wedge Salad$14.00
Iceberg lettuce chopped with Benton's bacon, bleu cheese, tomatoes, buttermilk dressing, & ranch crumbs
More about The Goodyear House
Wedge Salad image

 

The Crunkleton

1957 East 7th street, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wedge Salad$14.00
Smoked Bacon, Blistered Tomato, Shaved Purple Onion, Benne, Gates Bleu
More about The Crunkleton
Banner pic

 

Napa on Providence

110 Perrin Pl, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wedge Salad$11.00
bibb lettuce, grape tomatoes, smoked bacon lardons, gorgonzola, egg, shaved watermelon radish, creamy garlic dressing, vincotto
More about Napa on Providence
Letty's image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SANDWICHES • CHILI

Letty's

2121 Shamrock Dr, Charlotte

Avg 4.8 (503 reviews)
Takeout
Wedge Salad$7.95
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, bacon bits, bleu cheese dressing
More about Letty's
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blackfinn

14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.1 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Wedge Salad$12.99
crisp iceberg wedge, bacon, bleu cheese dressing, tomato, red onion, hand battered chicken tenders
More about Blackfinn

