White pizza in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve white pizza

No Joke Pizza image

 

No Joke Pizza

8133 Ardrey Kell Rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Snow White & The Seven Pizzas (White Pie)$21.00
No Joke White Base along with our House Made Mozzarella Cheese blend, and House Made Ricotta Cheese Blend, topped off with garlic
More about No Joke Pizza
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor image

PIZZA • SALADS

Brooklyn Pizza Parlor

7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
White Pizza$20.00
Creamy spiced ricotta & mozzarella cheese- *A portion of profits from the sale of this pie will be donated to charities that advocate for childhood cancer treatment
More about Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Portofino's Italian Restaurant

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LARGE WHITE PIZZA$16.50
Ricotta cheese , Mozzarella
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant image

 

Mama Ricotta's Restaurant

601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
9" White Pizza$13.50
Fresh garlic, olive oil, and ricotta cheese topped with mozzarella, Romano, and sautéed spinach.
14" White Pizza$20.75
Fresh garlic, olive oil, and ricotta cheese topped with mozzarella, Romano, and sautéed spinach.
More about Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Lorenzo's Pizzeria

16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (640 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
White Pizza$20.99
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria

