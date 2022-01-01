White pizza in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve white pizza
No Joke Pizza
8133 Ardrey Kell Rd, Charlotte
|Snow White & The Seven Pizzas (White Pie)
|$21.00
No Joke White Base along with our House Made Mozzarella Cheese blend, and House Made Ricotta Cheese Blend, topped off with garlic
PIZZA • SALADS
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte
|White Pizza
|$20.00
Creamy spiced ricotta & mozzarella cheese- *A portion of profits from the sale of this pie will be donated to charities that advocate for childhood cancer treatment
PIZZA • PASTA
Portofino's Italian Restaurant
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|LARGE WHITE PIZZA
|$16.50
Ricotta cheese , Mozzarella
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte
|9" White Pizza
|$13.50
Fresh garlic, olive oil, and ricotta cheese topped with mozzarella, Romano, and sautéed spinach.
|14" White Pizza
|$20.75
Fresh garlic, olive oil, and ricotta cheese topped with mozzarella, Romano, and sautéed spinach.